New York [Dec. 10, 2020] Two popular HGTV series—100 Day Dream Home and House in a Hurry—will return with new episodes this January, spotlighting home building and house hunting on tight timelines. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, who attracted more than 22.6 million total viewers to the first season of 100 Day Dream Home, will star in nine fresh episodes premiering Monday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The husband-wife team will continue to help clients create their perfect custom home in Tampa, Florida, in an astonishing 100 days or less. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, ten new episodes of House in a Hurry will follow in real time as families who need to relocate spend one whirlwind weekend house hunting in their new town.

Here’s what to expect from the new seasons:

100 Day Dream Home

Premieres Monday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

To deliver each 100 Day Dream Home, Brian and Mika will take their clients on inspiration tours of various properties to select their desired exteriors, interiors and finishes and then will design a completely personalized, move-in ready home before the new homeowners can count to one hundred. This season, the Kleinschmidts will race against the clock during Florida’s hurricane season to build various styles of homes, including a modern, coastal and farmhouse, with ambitious special projects such as a two-story boat dock and an indoor basketball court. In a surprise twist, the couple also will share the realization of their very own dream home.

House in a Hurry

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

In the new episodes of House in a Hurry, each house-hunting couple will work with a real estate agent who they have never met in person, hitting the ground running to find a home in just one weekend. Stakes and emotions will run high for these families who have exciting life changes on the horizon. Plus, they will face a hard deadline to find and buy their new dream home in an unfamiliar city. From a former pro cheerleader and her husband moving back to her hometown to a family of four relocating to the mainland from their Hawaiian island home, House in a Hurry will spotlight the challenge of finding properties that can check off the wish list and fit the budget in red-hot markets.

