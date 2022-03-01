New York [March 1, 2022] The season three premiere of HGTV series 100 Day Dream Home, starring husband-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they design and build beautiful custom homes in an astonishing 100 days or less, delivered a 0.58 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .78 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 on Monday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The performance in those key demos reflected double-digit increases of 41 percent and 50 percent respectively over the prior six weeks. The episode also delivered a .75 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.13 among upscale W25-54. Attracting more than 2.8 total million viewers, it was the #2 cable program in the Monday 8-9 p.m. timeslot among upscale W25-54 and ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among W25-54, upscale P25-54 and P2+.

In addition, the season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home attracted a large number of users to HGTV’s digital platforms. It has been the most watched episode on HGTV GO since Feb. 21, and content supporting the episode generated more than 783,000 video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and more than 605,000 page views on HGTV.com.

New episodes of 100 Day Dream Home will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream the same day on discovery+. Fans also can binge watch past seasons on discovery+ and can stay connected with the series at HGTV.com/100DayDreamHome to see photos and videos from the show, interact on social media using #100DayDreamHome and engage with Brian and Mika on Instagram at @mrbreakinground and @mikamakesmoves.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###