London, January 14, 2020 – One of the biggest global studies ever undertaken to explore peoples’ passions reveals that when it comes to our favourite pastimes including sports, food, home, motoring and nature & wildlife, people are more likely to turn to TV than any other source for inspiration and information.

The global survey involving 13,000 participants, ran across 13 markets and was commissioned by Discovery, the global leader in real life entertainment.

TV is the #1 way we fuel our passions with 93 percent of respondents claiming it is their top source of inspiration. Social media was #2 with 67 percent and ‘other people’ in #3 place with 66 percent.

TV is significantly more powerful than any other third party including social media for triggering a passion. Amongst the 35-54 age group, TV is five times more likely to trigger a passion than social media – and even among the hard to reach 18-24 demographic, TV is more than twice as likely to trigger a passion than social media.

More than 8 out of 10 of us have one or more passions in life, with the average number of passions amongst individuals being four. Our passions are typically developed as teenagers and are initially inspired by our parents (33%), TV (23%) and our peers (15%).

Dr Tom Chatfield, Tech Philosopher, Author, said: “For a lot of people, television programs, have been some of the big extrinsic triggers for things that then become these big intrinsic passions. Because you get this very personal, human, visceral exposure to a story, to an event. It’s not like reading about it, it’s not like hearing about it, it’s like being immersed in it and that can help people discover for themselves this emotional spark that will guide them in their own journey of passion and discovery.”

According to the survey, as well as providing happiness, a sense of achievement and fulfilment, passions can help us cope with life’s ups and downs. More than 8 out of 10 of us believe that passions are more important than ever, and 9 out of 10 of us agree that having a passion can help cope with the stress of everyday life.

Having a passion also helps to build a sense of community and combat feelings of isolation in an increasingly disconnected international world. According to the survey, our passions bring us closer to other people – 8 out of 10 people share a passion with friends and family and 7 out of 10 people state that passions give us a sense of belonging.

Dr Nick Southgate, Behavioural Scientist, said: “Passions have always been important to people because they help them define who they are. In a world that seems more turbulent, where the future seems more uncertain… those things that you can turn to where you have complete agency over what you care about and what it means to you and where it’s going, will become ever more important.”

Fulvia Nicoli, EVP Content & Product at Discovery, said: “This survey highlights that people have a greater desire than ever to be connected to each other and the world around them through their passions. At Discovery we power the passions that make us human with content and stories that inspire people to pursue their passions. From food, to nature and wildlife, and sports including golf, motoring and cycling – we have something to make every superfan happy.”

Discovery, Inc. powers people’s passions across the globe and on every device with its portfolio of real-life entertainment brands including Discovery, Eurosport, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, and Animal Planet. With a growing portfolio of direct-to-consumer services that enable fans to ‘view and do’ including dplay, GolfTV and Food Network Kitchen.

Notes to editors:

The Power of People’s Passions

The survey was commissioned by Discovery, Inc. and conducted by Tapestry Research. It involved 13,000 online participants across 13 markets: South Africa, Romania, Spain, Poland, Italy, Turkey, United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Denmark, Netherlands. The study also included 50 online diaries, 25 ethnographic interviews, 3 experts in human behaviour, and 200 hours of interviews.

The survey included 38 passions and focused on 10:

Sports Food Nature & Wildlife Knowledge Extraordinary Lives Home Exploration & Adventure Uncovering Truth Motoring Weddings & Relationships

Video available here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSGISJpjWsY&feature=youtu.be