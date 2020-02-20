– Season four will post weekly episodes on TLC GO starting Sunday, February 23 and will air on Monday nights starting April 20 on TLC–

(Los Angeles, Calif.) – 90 DAY FIANCÉ fans will get a double serving of the hit franchise this weekend. In addition to Sunday’s season premiere of BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, new episodes of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: WHAT NOW? are coming to TLC GO, the brand’s TV Everywhere app. The first episode will be available for streaming this Sunday, February 23 and new episodes will post weekly. After premiering on TLC GO these episodes will also air on Monday nights on TLC beginning April 20 at 9PM ET/PT.

WHAT NOW? follows individuals featured previously in the franchise as they continue to navigate their lives before, during or after saying “I do” (or “I don’t”), tackling major life moments and decisions along the way. In this season we catch up with Jesse (BEFORE THE 90 DAYS), as he tries to make a new relationship work years after his break-up with Darcey. Long time 90 DAY FIANCÉ couple Loren and Alexei are preparing for the birth of their first baby and Tiffany (THE OTHER WAY), makes the long trek to South Africa with her young son from a previous relationship and her newborn, so that Ronald can meet his daughter for the first time.

Featured in the new season are:

Jesse (Amsterdam)

Steven (Bowie, Md.) and Olga (Russia)

Laura (Orlando, Fla.) and Aladin (Qatar)

Avery (Columbus, Ohio) and Omar (Syria)

Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) and Ronald (South Africa)

Corey (Mill A., Wash.) and Evelin (Ecuador)

Loren (Hollywood, Fla.) and Alexei (Israel)

Rebecca (Canton, Ga.) and Zied (Tunisia)

David (Louisville, Ky.) and Annie (Thailand)

Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) and Jon (England)

Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) and Anny (Dominican Republic)

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the latest on 90 DAY FIANCÉ: WHAT NOW? and 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance and catch up on the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: WHAT NOW? is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments. TLC is a top 10 network across key female demos.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 85 million homes in the US and 279 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO –the network’s TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

###