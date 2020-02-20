Two-Hour Season Premiere Uncovers Bona Fide Terrors Inside Ohio’s Old Paulding Jail

NEW YORK (February 20, 2020) – Descend into all-new eerie encounters when Travel Channel’s hit series, “Portals to Hell,” returns for Season Two on Friday, March 13, with a special two-hour episode beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Avid paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman resume their chilling journey to historically haunted locations in the United States, confronting sinister stories of the supernatural as they seek concrete evidence that a spirit world exists. Eight additional hour-long episodes will move to their regular 10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot beginning Friday, March 20.

“This season is intense,” said Weidman. “Jack and I purposefully explore locations that embody the darker side of the paranormal, as we try to understand why certain places evoke more sinister activity than others. It’s exciting to see what new discoveries we can make in the paranormal field. Yet as we explore the unexplained, we can only presume to know what we’re working with. At the end of the day we really don’t – and that’s the scary part.”

The undaunted duo will face their most fearsome cases yet, as they uncover disturbing tales from bygone pasts and unnerving paranormal activity. Osbourne and Weidman filter through extensive research, utilize advanced scientific equipment and enlist a network of specialists, including psychic mediums, to try and exhume answers behind these terrifying hauntings.

“Katrina and I are breaking down walls – literally,” said Osbourne. “We have unprecedented access to a number of locations and are also the first team to ever investigate some of them for TV. They’re incredibly active sites for the paranormal, and we’re going all in to try and capture substantial evidence.”

In the special two-hour season premiere, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail – an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold case crime. The pair find it hard to uncover the truth in a sea of rumors, cover-ups and theories of what happened to the young woman who was murdered. They call in a trusted psychic in their search for answers. Determined to find out more, Osbourne and Weidman break down the last remaining sealed jail cell in the basement … and are shocked to discover large bone fragments scattered within. Now, the possibility of not only contacting spirits, but also solving a town’s most infamous murder is on the line. As the investigation deepens, Osbourne has a paranormal experience that will forever change him as an investigator and truth seeker.

Upcoming locations include:

Fort William Henry (Lake George, New York), the site of one of the bloodiest massacres in Colonial America

“Portals to Hell” is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for Travel Channel. For Osbourne Media, the executive producers are Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. For Critical Content, the executive producers are Jenny Daly and Tom Forman. Elaine White executive produces the series for Osbourne Media and Critical Content. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Vaibhav Bhatt, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT JACK OSBOURNE and KATRINA WEIDMAN

Jack Osbourne is the president of Osbourne Media and is best known for MTV’s reality show “The Osbournes,” SyFy’s “Haunted Highway,” and A+E Network’s “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.” He has not only starred in multiple series but also developed and produced original unscripted content, including NatGeo’s Wild’s “Alpha Dogs” and “Surviving the Apocalypse,” along with various pilots and development projects for Bravo, CBS, A&E, MTV, WeTV and TRVL. Osbourne appears in and serves as Executive Producer of “Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne,” which will premiere at this year’s SXSW festival. Osbourne is also an adventurer and paranormal investigator who has documented harrowing face-to-face encounters with the unexplainable in some of America’s darkest and most remote regions. Most recently, he was featured on United Kingdom’s live “Celebrity Haunted Mansion” alongside Jason Hawes (“Ghost Hunters,” “Ghost Nation”) and is currently filming season two of “Portals to Hell.”

Katrina Weidman is a paranormal researcher and investigator, host and producer. She rose to national recognition in her role on A+E’s “Paranormal State,” working on hundreds of cases of unexplained supernatural phenomena and interviewing thousands of witnesses alongside world-renowned paranormal researchers. Weidman also served as co-host and producer of “Paranormal Lockdown” on TLC and Destination America, as well as Chiller’s “Real Fear: The Truth Behind the Movies” (2012) and “The Truth Behind More Movies” (2013). She frequently gives talks and lectures at paranormal conferences and conventions around the world.

