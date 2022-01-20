Discovery announces most decorated expert line-up of all-time across Europe, with a combined total of 80 Olympic medals and 215 Olympic Winter Games appearances

‘Team Discovery’ to include Olympic legends such as Martin Fourcade, Kevin Kuske Anni Friesinger-Postma, Henrik Lundqvist and Justyna Kowalczyk

Scott Young: “Our stunning on-screen roster of global sports stars and experts for Beijing 2022, reads like a Winter Sports Hall of Fame”

Discovery, the Home of the Olympics in Europe*, has revealed its most decorated expert line-up of all time to lead its mission to unlock the power of sport at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Team Discovery for Beijing 2022 features a 107-strong cast of winter sports experts and presenters with a combined medal tally of 80 Olympic medals, including 26 gold medals.

With an astonishing 215 Olympic Winter Games appearances between them, Discovery’s team of experts will offer unparalleled insight and know-how to millions of sports fans across Europe, on the only place to watch all of the Olympic Games in Europe, discovery+**, Eurosport and the Eurosport App.

The stunning roster includes:

Five-time Olympic biathlon champion Martin Fourcade (France / International)

(France / International) Quadruple Olympic bobsleigh champion Kevin Kuske (Germany)

(Germany) Triple Olympic speed skating gold medallist Anni Friesinger-Postma (Germany)

(Germany) Double Olympic cross-country skiing gold medallist Justyna Kowalczyk (Poland)

(Poland) Turin 2006 ice hockey gold medallist and NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist (Sweden)

Additional star names such as PyeongChang 2018 ski slalom gold medallist André Myhrer (Sweden), giant slalom gold medallist Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) and Salt Lake City 2002 figure skating gold medallist Marina Anissina (France) mean that Discovery will be the go-to destination for sports fans looking for an innovative and entertaining Olympic viewing experience.

Discovery’s team of experts will operate both on-the-ground – in the three clusters of Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou – and from their own local ‘in-country’ studios to deliver 360-degree analysis using ground-breaking technology ensuring every story from every angle is covered.

Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Content and Production, Discovery Sports, said: “With 80 Olympic medals between them, our stunning on-screen roster of global sport stars and experts for Beijing 2022 reads like a Winter Sports Hall of Fame. This the most decorated team we’ve ever had at any sporting event with an incredible 215 Olympic Games appearances between them.

“Viewers of the Olympic Winter Games on discovery+, Eurosport and the Eurosport App across Europe will have access to an unparalleled font of knowledge, big enough to satisfy even the most die-hard winter sports fans.

“Just six months ago at Tokyo 2020, discovery+ and our digital platforms transformed the way we tell stories at major sporting events and we will continue to push these boundaries during our coverage of Beijing 2022 with ‘Team Discovery’ leading the way. Our stellar line-up of experts will not only provide in-depth knowledge and analysis, but an inside view that can only be told by elite athletes who have lived through the Olympic experience and triumphed at the greatest sporting event in the world.

“With just two weeks until the Opening Ceremony, we’re really excited to see what Beijing 2022 has in store and ‘Team Discovery’ will play its part in ensuring our audience enjoys the best viewing experience possible.”

Further names are expected to be added to ‘Team Discovery’s’ line-up of experts in the lead-up to the Opening Ceremony on 4 February.

Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 officially starts with the Opening Ceremony on Friday 4 February with discovery+**, Eurosport and the Eurosport App broadcasting coverage from the first event on 2 February in over 50 markets in Europe*.

###

AT-A-GLANCE COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY GUIDE TO ‘TEAM DISCOVERY’ FOR BEIJING 2022 (line-up subject to change)

INTERNATIONAL

Martin Fourcade (Biathlon) will work across Discovery’s coverage of Beijing 2022

In three Olympic Games, Martin Fourcade has won five gold medals and two silver

FINLAND:

12 key experts including: Tuomas Grönman (Ice Hockey), Risto Mattila (Snowboarding), Terhi Mertanen (Ice Hockey), Antti-Jussi Niemi (Ice Hockey), Oskar Osala (Ice Hockey), Sanna-Leena Perunka (Biathlon), Janne Pesonen (Ice Hockey), Annina Rajahuhta (Ice Hockey), Riikka Sarasoja-Lilja (Cross-Country Skiing), Teemu Selänne (Ice Hockey), Saija Tarkki (Ice Hockey), Kimmo Timonen (Ice Hockey)

Experts have competed at 29 Olympic Games winning 14 medals (3 Silver and 11 Bronze) combined

FRANCE:

26 key experts including: Julian Albert (Ice Hockey), Marina Anissina (Figure Skating), Sandrine Bailly (Biathlon), Florence Baverel (Biathlon), Roddy Darragon (Cross-Country Skiing), Ophelie David (Freestyle Skiing), Gauthier de Tessieres (Alpine Skiing), Jef Devaux (Cross-Country Skiing), Robin Duvillard (Cross-Country Skiing), Thibault Fauconnet (Short Track Skating), Charlotte Girard Fabre, (Ice Hockey), Valentin Giraud Moine (Alpine Skiing), Clemence Grimal (Snowboarding), Lois Habert (Biathlon), Nicolas Jean-Prost (Ski Jumping), Sebastien Lacroix (Nordic Combined), Jason Lamy-Chappuis (Nordic Combined), Robin Ligeon (Snowboarding), Marie Marchand-Arvier (Alpine Skiing), Florence Masnada (Alpine Skiing), Coline Mattel (Ski Jumping), Thierry Mercier (Curling), Veronique Pierron (Speed Skating), Alban Preaubert (Figure Skating), Jean-Pierre Vidal (Alpine Skiing), Jonathan Zwikel (Ice Hockey)

Experts have competed at 44 Olympic Games winning 1 medals (4 Gold, 2 Silver and 7 Bronze) combined



GERMANY:

17 key experts including: Jochen Behle (Cross-Country Skiing), Fritz Dopfer (Alpine Skiing), Tino Edelmann (Nordic Combined), Christian Ehrhoff (Ice Hockey), Anni Friesinger-Postma (Speed Skating), Viona Harrer (Ice Hockey), Stella Heiss (Curling), Kevin Kuske (Bobsleigh), Hans-Peter Pohl (Nordic Combined), Viktoria Rebensberg (Alpine Skiing), Michael Rösch (Biathlon), Aljona Savchenko (Figure Skating), Martin Schmitt (Ski Jumping), Werner Schuster (Ski Jumping), Julian von Schleinitz (Luge), Patrick Ehelechner (Ice Hockey), Martina Lechner (Alpine Skiing).

Experts have competed at 41 Olympic Games winning 23 medals (12 Gold, 5 Silver and 6 Bronze) combined

ITALY:

7 key experts including: Camilla Alfieri (Alpine Skiing), Irene Curtoni (Alpine Skiing), Valentina Marchei (Figure Skating), Daniela Merighetti (Alpine Skiing), Giorgio Rocca (Alpine Skiing), Fulvio Valbusa (Cross-Country Skiing), Silvano Varettoni (Alpine Skiing).

Experts have competed at 13 Olympic Games winning 2 medals (1 Gold and 1 Silver) combined

NETHERLANDS:

4 Key experts including: Herbert Cool (Biathlon), Haya Leenards (Figure Skating), Leo Oldenburger (Ice Hockey), Ron Berteling (Ice Hockey)

Experts have competed at 1 Olympic Games

NORWAY:

12 key experts including: Lars Berger (Biathlon), Håvard Bøkko (Speed Skating), Kjersti Buaas (Snowboarding), Eskil Ervik (Speed Skating), Roger Grubben (Biathlon), Tor-Arne Hetland (Cross-Country Skiing), Geir Hoff (Ice Hockey), Trond Nystad (Cross-Country Skiing), Tom Stiansen (Alpine Skiing), Kjetil Strandbråten (Ski Jumping), Lars Vågberg (Curling), Jan-Erik Aalbu (Ski Jumping)

Experts have competed at 21 Olympic Games winning 5 medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze) combined

POLAND:

12 key experts including: Krzysztof Biegun (Ski Jumping), Mariusz Czerkawski (Ice Hockey), Zofia Kieplinska (Biathlon), Jakub Kot (Ski Jumping), Justyna Kowalczyk (Cross-Country Skiing), Dagmara Krzyznynska (Alpine Skiing), Michał Ligocki (Snowboarding), Patrycja Maliszewska (Speed Skating), Tomasz Sikora (Biathlon), Marcin Szafranski (Alpine Skiing), Katarzyna Wozniak (Speed Skating), Magda Pałasz (Ski Jumping)

Experts have competed at 16 Olympic Games winning 6 medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze) combined

SPAIN

8 key experts including: Paul de la Cuesta (Alpine Skiing), Luis Fajardo (Ski Jumping), Javier Fernández López (Figure Skating), Regino Hernandez (Snowboarding), Ander Mirambell (Skeleton), Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Alpine Skiing), Reyes Santa-Ollala (Freestyle Skiing), Marta Senra (Figure Skating), Sara Hurtado (Figure Skating)

Experts have competed at 17 Olympic Games winning 3 medals (3 Bronze) combined

SWEDEN:

17 key experts including: Magdalena Forsberg (Biathlon), Peter Forsberg (Ice Hockey), Simon Hallström (Biathlon), Peter Larsson (Cross-Country Skiing), Henrik Lundqvist (Ice Hockey), Kim Martin (Ice Hockey), Andre Myhrer (Alpine Skiing), Lars Nelson (Cross-Country Skiing), Emelie Öhrstig (Cross-Country Skiing), Daniel Rudslätt (Ice Hockey), Viktor Stålberg (Ice Hockey), Mats Larsson (Cross-Country Skiing), Fanny Rask (Ice Hockey), Sebastian Kraupp (Curling), Sarra Carlsson (Curling), Hans Olsson (Alpine Skiing), Daniel Friberg (Speed Skating)

Experts have competed at 30 Olympic Games winning 12 medals (4 Gold, 2 Silver and 6 Bronze) combined

UNITED KINGDOM:

2 key experts including: Billy Morgan (snowboarding), Amy Williams (Skeleton)

Experts have competed at 3 Olympic Games winning 2 medals (1 Gold and 1 Bronze) combined