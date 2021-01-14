Prince William: A Planet For Us All premieres January 14 on discovery+

For centuries, The Royal Family have been fervent champions of the planet and the environment. Looking to the future, Prince William sets out on a new mission to ensure our world is left a better place for future generations. Narrated by award-winning actor David Oyelowo, PRINCE WILLIAM: A PLANET FOR US ALL highlights The Duke of Cambridge as he champions action for the natural world and the pioneering work of local heroes.

PRINCE WILLIAM: A PLANET FOR US ALL premieres January 14 on discovery+. In addition to streaming PRINCE WILLIAM: A PLANET FOR US ALL on discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #APlanetForUsAll and follow Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

“With a shared mission to give a voice to those who are working to protect our planet, Discovery is thrilled to highlight the amazing work undertaken by The Duke of Cambridge and champion the everyday heroes around the world doing the work to leave this planet better for the future,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual.

Assured that young people and their determination to tackle climate change head on holds the key to a better future and improved relationship with our environment, Prince William believes we can radically change our course to better protect and restore our planet on which we all depend.

With exclusive access spanning across two years and throughout various communities within Africa, Asia, the United Kingdom and beyond, PRINCE WILLIAM: A PLANET FOR US ALL details The Duke’s journey from growing up with a deep connection with the outdoors, something he now shares with his own children, to realizing a lifelong passion for African conservation. The documentary highlights the importance of energizing and championing young people around the world as they become the next voice for our planet and our greatest hope for righting the ship of which we’ve ignored for too long.

Knowing the importance of experiencing the natural world in order to have the desire to protect it, this groundbreaking documentary is an intimate portrayal of the amazing, world-changing ways in which people are working together every day to become the solution the planet so desperately needs. Prince William is joined by conservation heroes big and small, from Sir David Attenborough to children in local communities fighting to protect nature right at home.

These include a group of children in Liverpool determined to showcase the importance of insects with their bug hotel, ‘Bugingham Palace,’ to two young schoolgirls in the Scottish Highlands who are working to protect their local ocean wildlife which is being damaged by trawlers dredging the seabed for scallops. Each story serves as a reminder that no amount of work is too small, whether it be for the most delicate moth or mightiest elephant.

Only in harnessing the energy of our younger generations can we hope to better protect our planet and the many species who call it home.

PRINCE WILLIAM: A PLANET FOR US ALL is a discovery+ original produced by Oxford Films in association with Talesmith; written and directed by Martin Williams; produced by Faye Hamilton; executive producer is Nicolas Kent. Howard Swartz is Senior Vice President for discovery+.

