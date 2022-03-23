(NEW YORK – March 23, 2022) – The Moonshiners are ready to give viewers quite the spirited history lesson! In an all-new spinoff series, MOONSHINERS: AMERICAN SPIRIT, the Moonshiners venture out on a fun-filled search for the legendary lost liquors of America’s past… and learn a thing or two about our nation’s history along the way. They’re on a mission to keep American spirits alive and will leave no liquor (or history lesson) behind! MOONSHINERS: AMERICAN SPIRIT premieres Wednesday, April 13 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery.

Each week, Moonshiners Tim and Howard will travel across the US to rediscover legendary liquors that have been lost to time. Unearthing dusty bottles and hidden recipes, they’ll rebuild ancient pot stills with fellow Moonshiner, Tickle, and recreate secret mash bills in a bold attempt to taste American spirits that would otherwise be lost to history.

With each episode focused on a single libation – from Benjamin Franklin’s liquor in Philly to Franklin Roosevelt’s secret moonshine in Georgia – together the Moonshiners will learn about the origins of each spirit and its place in the history books. This is history like you’ve never… tasted!

Viewers also won’t want to miss the all-new MASTER DISTILLER TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 9pm ET/PT. Each week in the tournament, the top legal and outlaw champions in the history of Master Distiller – Richard, Amanda, Tater, and Mena – compete against still-hand champions, Howard and Daniel, in a four-episode grand elimination tournament. Joining judges Mark, Digger and Tim are special guest judges Josh Owens, Henry Law, Mark Rogers, Danielle Parton and Popcorn Sutton’s spouse, Pam Sutton.

