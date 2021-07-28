New York [July 27, 2021] Fans flock to HGTV to watch innovative renovations with stunning reveals, but now in the newly greenlit series, Ugliest House in America, the network will tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is one of the worst in the country. Hosted by comedian and actress Retta–best known from Parks and Recreation and Good Girls–and a self-proclaimed home and renovation enthusiast, the series will showcase unsightly homes from coast-to-coast, including failed flips, gaudy design and heinous hodge-podge horrors. Ultimately, the “ugliest house in America” will get a $150,000 renovation, culminating in a showstopping final reveal for the lucky homeowners. The series is slated to premiere in early 2022.

“I loooove a renovation ‘before and after’ so to have a front row seat from beginning to end in Ugliest House in America is pretty damn exciting, especially since I fancy myself an amateur designer,” said Retta. “My go-to design recommendations are to add a chandelier and more cabinets for storage, so amateur!”

“Ugliest House in America is going to offer an exploration of America’s homes like we’ve never seen before,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, production and development, HGTV. “This series will be eye candy with a twist as we showcase ‘home’ in an entirely new way, and with Retta at the helm, is sure to be a hilarious and fun-filled journey of the country’s oddest, wildest and most ridiculous homes.”

