Special Series Will Air Weeknights at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 Through Friday, Jan. 7

New York [December 7, 2021] HGTV is famous for showcasing beautifully renovated homes, but things are about to get ugly when the network premieres its new five-part event series, Ugliest House in America, on Monday, January 3, through Friday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Retta, a home design enthusiast, as well as a comedian and actress known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Good Girls, the new series will feature tours of 12 properties that were nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is one of the worst in the country. During the series, Retta will share her hilarious reviews of each unsightly home and comment on failed flips, gaudy designs and heinous hodge-podge horrors. Based on its ugly appearance, poor functionality and surprising design choices, one house will be deemed the “ugliest house in America” by HGTV and the network will award its homeowners a showstopping $150,000 renovation completed by Alison Victoria , one of its top stars.

“I am certain these were 12 of the ugliest houses in America. Trust. I had to walk through them all,” said Retta. “There were so many stunningly bad design choices. Why would someone WANT an oversized statue of Poseidon in their driveway? I don’t know, but God bless. I was just happy and, to be honest, relieved to help one family get the home of their dreams.”

Retta will kick-off her cross-country tour in the Midwest with stops at three homes where she will gleefully react to houses boasting a range of bad design, from wall-to-wall pink shag carpeting, mirrored walls and ceilings to over-the-top ocean themes featuring fish statues, room-sized murals and wall-mounted stuffed marlins. Throughout the series, Retta will see the best of the worst in every region of the U.S. In the end, the home deemed “the ugliest” will be transformed from a beast into a beauty.

