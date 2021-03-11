New Interview From Host Oprah Winfrey Available on “Super Soul” Podcast Beginning March 17

Los Angeles – America’s favorite home design couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, sit down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about the launch of The Magnolia Network on discovery+, their marriage, life on the farm and raising five children this Saturday, March 13 on discovery+. The interview will also be available on “Super Soul” podcast beginning Wednesday, March 17.

Please find advance clips below with embed codes:

Chip And Joanna Gaines: “We Get To Do This Together”

https://youtu.be/IwARThFltWM

Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal Why They Took a Hiatus from TV

https://youtu.be/jE55yuii9us

Chip Gaines on Joanna: “She Grounded Me”

https://youtu.be/Y8n6DkoT5YI

Chip and Joanna Gaines Share The Vision Behind The Magnolia Network

https://youtu.be/W3zjACgff_Y

About “Super Soul”

“Super Soul” is based on OWN’s three-time Emmy Award-winning television series “SuperSoul Sunday” hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The critically acclaimed series delivers timely, thought-provoking, eye-opening and inspiring programming designed to help viewers awaken to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them. The series features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today’s world. The interviews are also available in audio form, with the podcast debuting at #1 in August 2017, achieving more than 350 million downloads by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide since launch. OWN Podcasts are available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora and Stitcher. “Super Soul” is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ features the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, with a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries. discovery+ is available on platforms and devices from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, among others. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

# # #