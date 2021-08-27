‘KILLERS OF THE COSMOS’ Premieres Sunday, September 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel

(LOS ANGELES) – Space inspires awe and wonder but it also can be scary… and lethal. Supermassive black holes, deadly gamma-ray bursts, rogue asteroids, dark energy, supernovas… Our world is under attack from above. It’s like a ticking time bomb. KILLERS OF THE COSMOS, premiering Sunday, September 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel and streaming on discovery+, takes a film-noir approach to these threats, mixing scripted, animated drama with top experts in the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, biology, cosmology and planetary science.

Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, The Wire) steps in as our gumshoe detective. In each episode, he’s got a case to solve, but first he needs evidence. Aided by a mysterious informant, he investigates each disaster-in-the-making via a wide range of experts who’ve studied some of science’s most unbelievable wonders.

Dark stars, death rays, little green men, killer rocks, cosmic scrap and the big sleep make up the six cases – each featuring a different deadly danger lurking in the depths of space. His conclusion – Earth is in the firing line. It’s not a matter of if these things will strike, but when!

KILLERS OF THE COSMOS is produced by Wall to Wall Media Ltd for bilibili (Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology Co., Ltd) and Discovery, Inc. For Wall to Wall, Executive Producers are Tim Lambert and Jeremy Dear, Series Producer is Nigel Paterson. For Discovery, Executive Producers are Caroline Perez, Abram Sitzer and Wyatt Channell.

