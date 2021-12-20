Series premieres Friday, January 7 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery

(Los Angeles)– Blind Frog Ranch–Duane Ollinger’s sprawling 160-acre property in Utah’s Uintah Basin–continues to reveal its perplexing secrets. After discovering a large wooden box in a flooded cavern, Duane and his team are hellbent on extracting it from the cave, believing it contains the fabled treasure of the Aztecs. Tune into the all-new season of MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH, premiering on Friday, January 7, at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

After the winter freeze shut down their operation last year, Duane Ollinger and his son Chad, head of ranch security Charlie Snider, world-renowned geologist Eric Drummond, and investigator Jamie Dube return to Blind Frog Ranch to continue their quest for Aztec gold. When attempting to remove the box from the cave results in near-disaster, Eric discovers another incredible mystery: the large rocks that are inside the box have been bored, and contain cylinders of a strange metal that liquifies at room temperature. Could this be part of the Aztec treasure, or is it a new mystery? Nobody is certain.

But Duane and his team are not alone in their pursuit of the sunken treasure. After finding a remote-operated surveillance camera aiming directly at their worksite, the men suspect they are being watched. Military helicopters buzzing over the property, gun-weilding intruders, and a murder investigation push suspicions to the edge. The men work tirelessly to get into the cavern to secure the box–and its mysterious contents–before someone else beats them to it.

Finally, after mapping the fault system of the ranch, Eric discovers a dry entrance to the cavern. Wasting no time, Duane drills directly into the cavern and forges a new access point. But when they detect radioactivity emitting from the newly drilled hole, the operation is once again jeopardized. Will Duane decide to risk his life entering the cavern, or risk the possibility of losing the treasure to unknown intruders?

