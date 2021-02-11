Sophomore Season Premieres Monday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and Available to Stream on discovery+

New York [Feb. 11, 2021] HGTV’s fiercest home renovation duos will faceoff when the hit competition series Rock the Block returns to HGTV on Monday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on discovery+. Host Ty Pennington will referee the action as the experts battle to maximize the value of identical suburban properties with $225,000 and only six weeks to complete their projects. In the end, just one pair will score bragging rights and a street named in their honor. In addition to a rotating panel of guest judges, the new season’s star roster of dueling duos includes legendary home renovator and contractor Mike Holmes (Holmes On Homes) paired with Chicago’s fearless home reno and design expert Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); designing dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House); two HGTV Design Star winners, David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) and Tiffany Brooks ($50K Three Ways), who join forces; and the couple who can build and design an entire home in 100 days, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home.)

“This season of Rock the Block brought together some of the best designers and renovators in the business, and each unleashed their unique skills, experience and creativity,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Everyone was determined to deliver the best ideas and most innovative designs. Each competitor left it all on the floor and that created the perfect milieu for an inspiring, fun, yet no-holds-barred competition.”

In the premiere episode, house-flipping phenom Tarek El Moussa and his real estate agent fiancée, Heather Rae Young, will decide which competitors created the ideal kitchen for a potential buyer. Throughout the series, more HGTV stars will assess the spaces in each home, including real estate broker extraordinaire Page Turner, who will judge the living room and foyer transformations. Powerhouse real estate broker Egypt Sherrod and her husband, contractor Mike Jackson, will deliberate the main bedroom suites. Designer and restoration specialist Tamara Day will judge the basement renovations, and two fresh faces, interior designer Carmine Sabatella and landscape designer Mike Pyle, stars of the upcoming HGTV series Inside Out, will evaluate the outdoor spaces. Finally, Ken and Anita Corsini will join incumbent Rock the Block champion, Jasmine Roth, for a final home walk-through before announcing the winning team.

Superfans also can rock out with Rock the Block: The Confessionals, which will be available to stream as “Extras” on discovery+ beginning March 8. The six-episode tell-all will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and sit-down interviews with each team as they share intimate details about their experience on the Rock the Block set.

Access to additional content from the new season of Rock the Block is available on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos, and behind-the-scenes extras. Viewers also can interact via social media using #RocktheBlock and will be able to follow along on the @HGTV stars’ reno journeys on Instagram at @nateberkus, @jeremiahbrent, @make_it_right, @thealisonvictoria, @tiffanybrooksinteriors, @bromco, @mikamakesmoves, and @mrbreakinground.

###