Animal Planet today announced veteran television executive Amy Introcaso-Davis will serve as Executive Vice President, Development and Production. In this capacity Introcaso-Davis will oversee all aspects of Animal Planet’s development and programming, including strategy across all formats and work closely with the creative community to deliver the highest quality non-fiction content. Introcaso-Davis, a four-time Emmy® Award recipient, will be based in Los Angeles and report to Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

“Amy is a talented storyteller and incredibly passionate about the business of making compelling television. Her many strengths revolve around her ability to identify and create breakthrough programming as well as branding content across all platforms. Her track record of hit series that continuously break into the cultural zeitgeist proves she has the perfect creative instincts to take our programming to the next level,” said Daniels.

“I’m excited to join Nancy in continuing to shape the Animal Planet brand and programming,” said Introcaso-Davis. “It’s a special opportunity to develop and produce programming at a strong brand with a name that holds so much legacy.

Introcaso-Davis most recently served as Executive Vice President Development and Production at E! where she realigned the network’s development strategy which resulted in the highly rated series rated Very Cavallari and the much-anticipated reboot of The Soup.

Earlier, Introcaso-Davis served as EVP Programming and Development, GSN, where she oversaw scheduling, acquisitions, program strategy, development and production. She led the network’s strategic initiative to contemporize primetime resulting in five years of growth in its key demo of Women 25-54. Before joining GSN, Introcaso-Davis was Senior Vice President of Original Programming at Oxygen Media and earlier served as Senior Vice President of Development at Bravo where she developed programming that included Queer Eye for the Straight Guy; Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List; Real Housewives of Orange County and the development of The Real Housewives franchise and similar spin-off series, including Atlanta, New York and New Jersey; Million Dollar Listing; and Millionaire Matchmaker.

Introcaso-Davis is a graduate of Drew University where earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater Arts.

