Impossible Engineering Premieres July 15 at 9pm ET/PT Followed By The Premiere Of Super Factories at 10pm ET/PT

The world is the midst of a modern-day industrial revolution. With growing demand for life to happen faster, better and more efficiently than ever before, engineers must innovate to keep up with the new normal. From floating railway bridges and gravity-defying skyscrapers, to the mega-factories that produce the world’s most well-known and beloved products, modern engineering and technological innovations are shaping the world we live in today.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, Science Channel will kick off a new night of all things engineering, beginning with an all new season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING at 9pm ET/PT, followed by the premiere of an all-new series, SUPER FACTORIES, at 10pm ET/PT.

Behind every seemingly impossible feat of engineering are the trailblazers and risk takers who have helped pioneer new technologies and techniques, revolutionizing engineering as we know it today. In an all-new season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING, experts celebrate these remarkable triumphs, whether in the sky, sea, or somewhere in between. This season looks to projects including the world’s largest heavy-lift ship, capable of carrying both the Statue of Liberty and Eiffel Tower at once. Also this season, viewers will get a never-before-seen look at engineering marvels from The Jenga Tower in Austin, Texas, known for its one of a kind gravity defying projections to a railway in Seattle built on top of the longest floating bridge in the world. Viewers will also hear the incredible story of the Stratolaunch and how engineers got the world’s largest airplane airborne, along with never-before-seen footage of the launch itself.

In the new series, SUPER FACTORIES, viewers will be taken inside of the world’s smartest, biggest and most cutting-edge factories to get a behind-the-scenes look at the many unique products they manufacture at baffling speeds with astonishing efficiency and precision. From the big and the mighty machines that push boundaries to create things like the McLaren supercar and Tesla batteries, to the useful products that make everyday life go round, such as the inner workings of UPS and the journey of Amazon parcels, SUPER FACTORIES spotlights the factories that make our world what it is today.

IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING is produced for Science Channel by Twofour Group. For Twofour, Neil Edwards is executive producer. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Jill Kalin is associate producer.

SUPER FACTORIES is produced for Science Channel by Pioneer Productions. For Pioneer Productions, Peter Collins and Thomas Viner are Executive Producers. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is Supervising Producer and Jill Kalin is associate producer.

