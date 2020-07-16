The Anderson Family, Bari Musawwir, and Todd LeDuc Are Among Those Featured In The Three Hour Stuntacular Premieres Shark Week Eve – Saturday, August 8 at 8pm ET/PT

Last year, the Diesel Brothers made history when they successfully jumped their massive, 12,000 pound BroDozer™ Monster Jam® truck over a flying airplane, stunning audiences around the country. This year, the team – Heavy D and Diesel Dave, along with TV personality Chris Jacobs – reunite with their friends at Monster Jam for an even more epic night of record-breaking stunts and Guinness World Record attempts at never-before tried feats. To dial the danger up a notch, veteran drivers from Monster Jam will attempt seven stunts striving to etch their names into the history books. For the first time in months, fans will have a front row seat as their favorite drivers climb back in their Monster Jam trucks to wow audiences with their jaw-dropping stunts.

An awesome night of family fun, Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records premieres SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 at 8pm ET on the eve of summer’s biggest event of the year, Discovery’s Shark Week, which kicks off on Sunday, August 9. In addition, Discovery viewers can check out Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #DieselBrothers and following Discovery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.

“What better way to get ready for Shark Week than an adrenaline filled event,” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual. “From trucks flying through the air to Air Jaws, we will kick off this highly anticipated week with audiences cheering from their couches!”

With their typical humor and crazy antics, Heavy D and Jacobs will guide audiences through the night, setting up the stunts with their colorful commentary and a play-by-play for the “Stuntacular.” And as always, Diesel Dave will bring his standard flare for interviewing talent as he shoots around the track for sideline chats. And because they can’t just stand on the sidelines while trucks are involved, Heavy D and Diesel Dave will face off in a drag race… Diesel Brothers style.

Adam and Krysten Anderson from the “First Family of Monster Jam,” will each be behind the wheel to attempt a world record. Adam hopes to smash the record for most monster trucks (8) jumped by a monster truck. He will be attempting the challenge in Megalodon®. Younger sister Krysten looks to break that glass ceiling by taking the title for the highest ramp jump in Grave Digger®. During MONSTER JUMP LIVE last year, Todd LeDuc successfully completed a gravity defying forward momentum back flip. This August, he ups the ante by attempting the first-ever forward momentum double back flip while driving a monster truck.

Other drivers featured include Bryce Kenny, who attempts to break the record for the fastest speed ever recorded in the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® Monster Jam truck; Bari Musawwir, who will hop in Zombie™ with the hopes of crushing the title for the most consecutive donut revolutions in a monster truck and the most number of donuts in a monster truck in 1 min. And Tom Meents, who has his eyes set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest nose wheelie in Max-D™.

It is sure to be a night of awe-inspiring stunts, plenty of jokes and hijinx, and of course, no Diesel Brothers stuntacular would be complete without a few surprises!

Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment in association with Feld Entertainment. For Magilla Entertainment, Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Pete Delasho serving as executive producers. For Feld Entertainment, Kenneth Feld and Juliette Feld Grossman are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Bill Howard are executive producers and Olivia Ghersen and Paola Espinosa serve as associate producers.

###