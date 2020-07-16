‘SURVIVING JOE EXOTIC’ Premieres July 25 at 10 PM ET/PT

The story behind Joe Exotic and the infamous G.W. Zoo left the audiences stunned as allegations of lies & deception came to light with uncovered wildlife violations at the center. In an all-new Animal Planet documentary special featuring one of Joe Exotic’s last formal interviews before his arrest, viewers will follow the emotional stories of animals that made it out of the zoo for a second chance at life, and hear from ex-employees, including Saff Saffery – who lost an arm to one of Joe’s tigers – rescue leaders, exotic animal experts, and others with firsthand knowledge of the animal trafficking and breeding that fueled Joe Exotic’s empire. Paired with never-before-seen footage of Joe filmed for Animal Planet’s Wolves and Warriors in 2018, audiences will witness the stories of animals who were caught in the crossfire of Joe Exotic’s big cat breeding business, and the heartwarming stories of those that found new homes after the G.W. Zoo. SURVIVING JOE EXOTIC premieres on Animal Planet Saturday, July 25 at 10PM ET/PT.

In 2018, Animal Planet’s Wolves and Warriors film crew was given access to the G.W. Zoo and an inside look at Joe Exotic’s operations; from his stage show, the interactive tour, as well as never-before-seen interview footage of Joe. SURVIVING JOE EXOTIC features this exclusive interview footage of Joe from 2018 paired with all-new firsthand revelations from staff who worked side-by-side with Joe, including former employee Gaylynn Eastwood and former manager Saff Saffery. Both reveal new details about Joe’s breeding business, his behind-the-scenes treatment of the animals at the G.W. Zoo, and his dangerous dealings of trading in exotic animals.

Animal Planet audiences will also follow the touching and inspiring journeys of the animals who survived from under the direct care of Joe Exotic. We’ll meet Kryxis and Kadira, two visually impaired tiger littermates whose vision was restored after their rescue from the G.W. Zoo through surgery at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana; and Chobe and Kariba, two lions found traumatized by the pain of inbreeding and spending their lifetimes in a small enclosure, who are relocated to Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary in Oregon where they can step on cool grass. We’ll follow these stories of hope and learn more about what’s next for the innocent animals who were caught in the endless cycle of neglect and mistreatment that exists in the world of big cat and exotics trade.

SURVIVING JOE EXOTIC is produced for Animal Planet by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures, in association with Luce Change Inc. Gretchen Palek, Shawn Witt, Dave Luce and Karen Kunkel Young serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Keith Hoffman is executive producer and Sarah Russell is supervising producer.