‘STONEHENGE: LAND OF THE DEAD’ Premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel

(LOS ANGELES) – Each year over a million people from around the world travel to Wiltshire, England to see Stonehenge, the most recognizable prehistoric monument in Europe, and to experience its mystical majesty. But what if just miles away archaeologists made a discovery that would reveal an even more ground-breaking prehistoric monument 20 times bigger than Stonehenge? STONEHENGE: LAND OF THE DEAD, premiering on Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel, will allow viewers to follow experts as they use cutting-edge technology to uncover a previously unknown subterranean ring. This new discovery starts to unravel the secrets of Stonehenge and completely change our understanding of the monument and the people who built it.

Engineer Rob Bell is investigating and following experts in real time as they uncover secrets, discovering that what we thought we knew could be wrong. New findings will not only change our understanding of the entire Stonehenge landscape but the Neolithic people who created it. This 2-hour special pieces together the evidence as scientists and archaeologists reveal a giant ring 20 times the size of Stonehenge that, until now, has been completely hidden from sight – created over 4,000 years ago.

Generations of experts have studied Stonehenge, but the motivation behind the construction of the monument has remained a mystery. These new investigations into the sacred landscape surrounding Stonehenge may hold the keys to unlocking the past. Just 2 miles east of Stonehenge, a team of archaeologists led by world-renowned landscape archaeologist Vince Gaffney uses advanced technology to investigate a ring of underground anomalies. Were these in fact man-made, or could something else explain what appears to be the largest prehistoric monument of its kind in the world?

World-renowned Stonehenge expert and archaeologist Susan Greaney lends her expertise to shed light on how and why the Neolithic people may have created this monument and how the new discovery is redefining historians’ initial hypotheses. The special will show viewers the archaeological landscape surrounding Stonehenge like never before. This updated perspective will paint a new picture of the Neolithic society that inhabited the area and built the monument thousands of years ago.

STONEHENGE: LAND OF THE DEAD is produced by Wild Blue Media for Science Channel and distributed internationally by Fremantle. It is Produced and Directed by Kate Dooley and Executive Produced by Cameron Balbirnie and Gary Hunter. For Science Channel, executive producer is Lindsey Foster Blumberg.

