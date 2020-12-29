Episode Also Available to Stream on discovery+ Beginning Jan. 4

New York [Dec. 29, 2020] Emmy® Award nominated and Screen Actors Guild Awards® winning actor, writer and producer Rainn Wilson, with help from HGTV real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, will surprise his son’s former nanny, Leslie, with a life-changing home makeover in a new episode of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU on Monday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to airing on HGTV, this episode, as well as episodes starring Zooey Deschanel, Allison Janney and Justin Hartley, will be available on discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new subscription streaming service, on Jan. 4.

Rainn says he credits Leslie with being an integral teacher and friend to his son and a blessing to his entire family. Leslie now has three children of her own and the two families are still close. On demo day, Rainn will stun Drew and Jonathan when he arrives both shirtless and wielding a two-sided axe and other medieval weapons—a nod to his character Dwight Schrute from The Office. He will work with HGTV’s famous twins to completely update Leslie’s home, including the addition of an open floor plan with a stunning updated kitchen, collapsible glass doors that open to a large deck and a custom kids’ playhouse.

“We are so grateful that Leslie has been in our lives and helped raise our son,” said Rainn as he choked back tears. “And we’re so happy to be able to offer her this home renovation, thanks to the Property Brothers. I hope her family loves it and enjoys it. She has made our lives so much richer.”

The first season of Celebrity IOU captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history. The series features Hollywood A-listers who express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by gifting them with heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan as they help each award-winning star with the surprise home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

“Leslie gave so much love to our son, Walter,” added Rainn. “To watch him be nourished and flourish—there’s no more priceless gift than that.”

Fans are invited to connect with the new season of Celebrity IOU on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. At HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU, fans can find articles, before and after photo galleries and more details about the celebrities. Social media users can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for extra show content and updates. Drew and Jonathan also will share more from the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

ABOUT DISCOVERY+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. The new service will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the U.S., discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. discovery+ will offer more than 55,000 episodes all in one place, with over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. For more about discovery+, click here.

###