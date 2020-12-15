New York [Dec. 15, 2020] Academy Awards®, Golden Globe® Awards and Emmy® Awards winner Allison Janney will help execute a surprise home renovation for Ilana, her assistant and close friend of 20 years, in HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU. In a new episode premiering on Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Allison says she and Ilana are more like family who have supported each other through some of life’s most difficult times.

Ilana and her husband love to cook and entertain, but their current cramped galley kitchen is not ideal for hosting family and friends. Allison will work alongside HGTV’s famous twins, real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, to completely overhaul Ilana’s kitchen, dining room and living area to create a stylish and functional gathering space. Stunning features in the renovated home will include an oversized kitchen island, a custom refrigerated wine cabinet and a sleek, stone fireplace.

“She has become more like family to me than anything else and she’s given a lot to me over the years,” said Allison. “I feel like this is a wonderful opportunity for me to do something lovely for her. She’s just a giver and it’s hard to make her receive.”

The first season of Celebrity IOU captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history. The series features Hollywood A-listers who express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by gifting them with heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan as they help each award-winning star with the surprise home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

“To do this for Ilana feels right,” added Allison. “It feels really good to give to someone like her who’s been there for me in ways I would have never expected.”

Additional fresh content from the new season of Celebrity IOU will be available on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. Fans are invited to connect with the series at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU to find articles, before and after photo galleries and more details about the celebrities. Social media users can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for extra show content and updates. Drew and Jonathan also will share more from the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

