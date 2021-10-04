It’s time to get back to work! The Raney family is once again traveling across the country to save families and their beloved homesteads from the brink of failure. From a simple solar power fix to allow a family to sleep soundly indoors again, to building location-specific greenhouses and gardens to supply food year-round, the Raneys are gearing up for big builds, life changing rescues and some serious lessons in homesteading 101 in an all-new season of HOMESTEAD RESCUE, premiering October 17.

HOMESTEAD RESCUE premieres Sunday, October 17 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery. Follow the conversation on social media with #HomesteadRescue, and follow Homestead Rescue on Facebook Twitter , and the Discovery Instagram for more updates.

This season, expert survivalist and craftsman, Marty Raney, alongside daughter Misty and son Matt, face epic challenges and inhospitable wilderness like they’ve never faced before. They’re traveling to the most remote and dangerous parts of the country to rescue failing homesteads and save these novice homesteaders from total demise. Against all odds, the Raneys must utilize natural resources, endure the elements and work to set these families up for long term success.

Whether it’s literally draining a swamp in Georgia, growing food out of toxic soil in Texas, or protecting a mountain homestead from falling boulders in Montana, no homestead is too far gone and no task too big for the Raneys to help these desperate homesteaders realize their dream of self-sufficiency.

HOMESTEAD RESCUE is produced for Discovery by All3Media America and RAW. For All3Media America, Rebekah Fry, Tim Eagan and Peta Peterson serve as Executive Producers. For Discovery, John Slaughter serves as Executive Producer, and Jessica Mollo serves as Coordinating Producer.

