New York [June 14, 2021] Bargain Block, HGTV’s new Detroit-based home renovation series, delivered a strong season one performance during its nine-week run on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. The season delivered a .57 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a .70 L3 rating among W25-54, a .61 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .75 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In addition, it delivered a .71 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.41 L3 household rating. Attracting more than 19 million total viewers since its April 14 premiere, Bargain Block ranked as the #2 cable premiere in the Wednesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot among P2+ and households and as a top 5 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54. It also ranked as a top 10 new unscripted cable series among W25-54 and P2+.

In Bargain Block, home renovation experts and couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, with help from their friend, lifetime Detroit resident and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, buy as many rundown and abandoned houses as they can on a single block and then renovate them to make them appealing, yet affordable enough for buyers within the community. The full first season is now available to stream on discovery+.

“Keith and Evan have not only inspired our viewers with their dramatic home design ideas, but also with their practical approaches to improve spaces on a tight budget,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Bargain Block is the kind of television that moves us and makes us want to do more to help our own communities. Seeing Keith and Evan’s passion for creating beautiful, affordable homes in Detroit, as well as Shea’s authentic love and commitment for her hometown, is powerful and inspiring.”

Bargain Block also performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms, with clips promoting the season generating more than 2.6 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

