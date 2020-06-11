New York [June 11, 2020] Popular HGTV series Bargain Mansions, starring home renovator Tamara Day as she saves Kansas City’s most neglected estate homes, has delivered its highest-rated season yet. Bargain Mansion’s notable ratings performances this season include: a .74 L3 rating among W25-54; a .71 L3 rating among upscale P25-54; and a .87 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In addition, it delivered a 0.72 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.44 L3 household rating. Attracting more than 16.3 million total viewers since it premiered April 14, Bargain Mansions has consistently ranked as a top 10 cable program in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54.

“Tamara is one of our most exciting up-and-coming home reno stars,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “She has gained legions of fans with her stunning renovations in Bargain Mansions and we’ve already started to showcase her in other HGTV programs, including our fully self-shot series, Design At Your Door.”

Bargain Mansions continues to perform well on HGTV’s digital platforms and is currently the #4 most-watched series on HGTV GO since its season three premiere. In addition, the April 14 season premiere is the #4 most-watched episode on the platform. Video clips promoting the season have generated more than 1.8 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Fans who want to see more of Tamara’s expertise outside of Bargain Mansions can tune in on Thursday, June 11, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT for her first appearance in HGTV’s fully self-shot series, Design At Your Door. In the episode, Tamara provides virtual help to a family who is ready to try their hand at do-it-yourself design.

ABOUT BARGAIN MANSIONS

Bargain Mansions spotlights Tamara, a busy mother of four, expert designer and restoration enthusiast who buys dilapidated manors surprisingly cheap and uses budget-conscious design to turn the crumbling Kansas City properties into a new family’s forever home. During every renovation, Tamara ensures the homes’ historic features and unique architectural charm remain intact while also modernizing layouts, updating fixtures and adding luxurious amenities.

