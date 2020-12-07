‘BATTLEBOTS: BOUNTY HUNTERS’ Premieres Monday, January 4, on the Launch of Discovery’s Streaming Service Discovery+

(LOS ANGELES) – In the BattleBots universe, from the moment you start building a robot, everyone dreams of a chance to fight against the best in the world — the legends that define the sport. Rarely does David get to face Goliath. Until now… BATTLEBOTS: BOUNTY HUNTERS , premiering Monday, January 4 on Discovery+, will bring the top robots from all over America to battle it out against a BattleBots legend in the ultimate robot combat.

In BATTLEBOTS: BOUNTY HUNTERS, the sport has some of the top robot legends including Tombstone, Bronco, Witch Doctor, Son of Whyachi, Beta and Icewave. Each of the them have many knockouts and have smashed countless competitors before them.

In each episode, challengers will compete for the right to become the Bounty Hunter and fight a Legend. The prize: a unique place in BattleBots history, and the major share of a $25,000 cash prize payout in every episode.

Like in the regular season of BattleBots, each episode highlights the design and build of the competing robots and profiles the teams behind them. Competitors come from all types of backgrounds – from families to university students and everything in between. Every machine is homemade and constructed from a variety of materials with custom-built weaponry to destroy the competition.

BATTLEBOTS remains the most popular robotic combat sport in the world, created by Ed Roski and Greg Munson and now seen in over 150 countries. It is produced by BattleBots, Inc. and Whalerock Industries. Executive producers are Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. For Discovery Channel, Scott Lewers, Joseph Boyle and Wyatt Channell are executive producers and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

