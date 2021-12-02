BATTLEBOTS Premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

(LOS ANGELES) –Who’s ready for a Sin City showdown? BATTLEBOTS, the world’s premier robot fighting competition, is back and more ferocious than ever. This season, bots from around the globe descend upon Las Vegas for a battle to the death in the new season of BATTLEBOTS returning to Discovery on Thursday, January 6 at 8 PM ET/PT.

More than 60 teams travel to Las Vegas for a chance to take home the greatest prize in the sport: The Giant Nut. Each night a vicious lineup of bots battle for their lives in the iconic BattleBox but only the toughest will live to see the next round.

New Zealand’s End Game currently has the trophy, but teams from the USA are determined to bring it back to America. Will they succeed, or will the trophy find a new home in Europe, Asia or South America?

Rivals meet again, more determined than ever to be victorious. Former title holder Tombstone returns to the BattleBox. After missing the 2020 season, Blacksmith, Minotaur, DUCK! and Icewave make their triumphant returns to wage war against fan favorites Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Whiplash and Valkyrie, but only one will be crowned the top bot in the world.

“Delighted to kick off the new year and welcome viewers back into the BattleBox with 14 all-new episodes filled with some of the most intense bot battles we’ve ever seen,” said Scott Lewers, EVP Multiplatform Programming Discovery Factual & Head of Content, Science. “Thursday night robot fighting action’s back and better than ever!”

BattleBots founder and CEO Edward Roski (Trey) said, “This year’s World Championship was the most exciting ever, and the battles are beyond amazing. The builders did an incredible job raising the bar to a completely new level of imagination, skill and, frankly, violence. There are shocks and upsets, and heartwarming triumphs over technical and personal challenges. It’s going to be our best ever season, and we can’t wait for the start of January so we can share all the drama with our millions of fans.”

Adding more excitement to the battles are returning sportscaster Chris Rose and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian to provide play-by-play commentary, along with expert contributions from Pete Abrahamson, a.k.a. The Bot Whisperer, and Faruq Tauheed in the BattleBox as Ring Announcer.

Executive Producer Chris Cowan said “The best team in combat sports are back doing their thing, and the competitive firepower brought to bear by our builders in this year’s quest for the Giant Nut is simply unreal. A more stacked field of contenders has never been assembled. Thursday nights are gonna be a blast, literally!”

Follow the conversation on social media with #BattleBots

BattleBots remains the most popular robotic combat sport in the world, created by Ed Roski and Greg Munson and now seen in over 150 countries. It is produced by Whalerock Industries and BattleBots, Inc. Executive producers are Chris Cowan, Edward (Trey) Roski, Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge, Aaron Catling and Evan Gatica. For Discovery Channel, Scott Lewers, Joseph Boyle, Caroline Perez and Wyatt Channell are executive producers, and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

