Series Premieres on Saturday, February 5th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network

New York – December 21, 2021 – Join bestselling cookbook author Mary Berg in her home kitchen as she shares easy and delicious recipes that make cooking stress-free on the series Mary Makes It Easy, premiering on Saturday, February 5th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network. In each of the 13 half-hour episodes, Mary provides tips and tricks that remove any fear or intimidation in the kitchen. From ideas on what to make with a fridge full of leftovers, to lackluster chicken emergencies, Mary has the solution to every cooking challenge. No matter what a home cook’s skill level is, Mary’s step-by-step guidance is all that is needed for confidence in the kitchen.

“We are excited to add Mary Makes It Easy to our ‘in the kitchen’ programming lineup. Food Network viewers are always looking for new ways to make their time in the kitchen effortless, and Mary Berg is an expert in this area – full of culinary knowledge, accessible recipes, and helpful takeaways for making flavorful and stress-free meals,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.

Throughout the series Mary helps eliminate kitchen worries, whether someone is bored of their recipe repertoire, or scared to try something new, she demystifies cooking techniques, breaks down meal planning, and shares winning recipes that will make any cook the star of the kitchen. From preparation to serving, Mary will help make it all as easy as possible.

Chicken is the focus of the premiere episode, one of the most versatile ingredients, this protein can lack flavor, and is easily overcooked if not prepared properly, and Mary teaches how to make it shine in four different ways, including a classic roast chicken, comforting chicken noodle soup, savory chicken stir fry, and cheesy, crispy chicken parmesan. Chicken will never be boring or dry again.

For more of Mary’s recipes head to FoodNetwork.com/MaryMakesItEasy. Plus, for more tips and tricks in the kitchen follow #MaryMakesItEasy.

Mary Berg is the star of Canada’s Mary’s Kitchen Crush, as well as a cooking expert on CTV’s Your Morning, The Social, and The Marilyn Denis Show. After receiving degrees in history, English, and information studies, Mary detoured into a career in the insurance industry, before being convinced by her family to audition for a cooking competition show and ultimately won! She has since launched her cooking career full time, and has released two cookbooks, Kitchen Party and Well Seasoned. Mary currently lives and cooks in Toronto.

Mary Makes It Easy is produced by Proper Television, a division of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted.

###