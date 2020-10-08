—BITCHIN’ RIDES Premieres Wednesday, October 21 at 9 PM ET/PT on MotorTrend TV—

(Los Angeles) – After 20 years fabricating the best custom cars and with more than 200 builds under the hood, Dave Kindig is at the top of his profession. From his sprawling business – Kindig-It Design in Salt Lake City, Utah – he and his team create exceptional works of art from ordinary rusted out vehicles. In the all-new season of BITCHIN’ RIDES, one of MotorTrend TV’s most-watched series, viewers go inside Kindig-It Design as Kindig sketches visionary automotive designs and his team works to make those dream designs a reality for clients.

Beginning Wednesday, October 21 at 9 PM ET/PT on MotorTrend TV the new season BITCHIN’ RIDES will feature some of Kindig-It Design’s most challenging and diverse projects to date including a 1966 Corvette, a 1951 Ford Pickup Truck, a Kindig concept Corvette, a 1967 C10 and many more.

When his pen hits paper Dave Kindig begins the process of creating exceptional works of art from ordinary, rusted out cars. Kindig built his incredibly successful business on his own, trusting in his childhood passion for Hot Wheels, Lego and drawing to guide his one-of-a-kind automotive creations. In every episode of BITCHIN’ RIDES, viewers go inside Kindig’s expansive custom car shop in Utah for a real, unfiltered look at how Dave and his team sketch, design, fabricate and assemble world-class cars from the wheels up.

Upcoming Episodes (9 PM ET/PT):

“Easy Does It”

Premieres Wednesday, October 21

Muscle car enthusiast Cesar Romero had Kindig-It Design build a 1969 Chevy Camaro for him a couple years ago and is back with another muscle car classic – a 1965 Mustang Fast Back. Cesar likes his cars to keep a stock look, but to have all updated drive train, instrumentation and as many modern amenities as is possible. The theme of this build is to keep it simple and straightforward. Soon, Kindig-It Design will be installing their own dyno in house, but before that can happen the assembly team gets a crash course in engine tuning.

“Let the Chef Cook”

Premieres Wednesday, October 28

Another year begins at Kindig-It Design, and this will be one of the more challenging years on record for the shop. The team is not only dealing with an unprecedented health pandemic, but Dave has also set an amazing slate of cars set to get the BITCHIN’ RIDES treatment. First up is a 1966 Corvette for repeat customer Rick who is adamant that he doesn’t want the color to be anywhere close to the original green it came in. Dave will have to convince Rick that he has designed the most bitchin’ green in the color spectrum while keeping the build on track.

“Let’s Make Green Great Again”

Premieres Wednesday, November 4

After some intense color development, client Rick Cox is on board with the shade of green Dave developed for his 1966 Corvette. While the team polishes it, a classic 1937 arrives for a carburetor upgrade and a couple small improvements to the drive train.

“Thank You for Your Service”

Premieres Wednesday, November 11

Brandon Curtis is an active duty serviceman who is due to depart for overseas duty, but before leaving he and his father have a little unfinished business. They’ve been thru the ringer over the years trying to get their 1951 Ford pickup built. Now they’re getting it done right at Kindig-It. The cab is getting stretched, the entire front end is getting re-designed and Kindig’s patented custom hourglass bed complete the build sheet. While Brandon heads out to serve his country, the shop needs to live up to its duty to turn this truck into a Bitchin’ Ride.

“Unfinished Business”

Premieres Wednesday, November 18

Brandon’s 1951 Ford pickup is painted and ready for final assembly which is easier said than done. The team encounters problem after problem and have a tight deadline getting the truck ready for Brandon as he is returning from a year away in a war zone.

“Fireproof”

Premieres Wednesday, November 25

Local business owner and frequent Kindig collaborator Bob Romney had a terrible accident happen to him and his cherished ‘32. The car caught fire and badly injured Bob and the car. After recovering physically Bob has decided he wants to see his car put back together. Diagnosing the fire damage and the cause is job #1 along with making sure the car is updated to never happen again.

“Just a Couple Herses and Theres”

Premieres Wednesday, December 2

A 1964 Corvette arrives at the shop for a simple repaint and that’s it. But soon, as is always the case at Kindig-It Design, the build quickly careens into much, much more as the crew finds some damage underneath the original paint job. Before this car leaves it will have new custom paint touches, wheels and a whole new interior.

“Once in a Lifetime”

Premieres Wednesday, December 9

From an early age, Dave would cut up hot wheels, mixing and matching parts to create his own cars. More than 20 years later, with his company at the cutting edge of the custom car world, he’s decided the time is right to design a concept car from scratch. This will be a huge undertaking involving all the different departments of the shop and Dave’s immense design skill to pull off.

“It’s Alive!”

Premieres Wednesday, December 16

The design of Dave’s first concept car is nearly complete and the molds have been sent off to be built in carbon fiber. All the elements of the car have been built and are assembled, but is the experiment a success? Building the car is one thing, but now Dave needs to find a buyer.

“Fastback Fever”

Premieres Wednesday, December 23

People bring their cars to Kindig-It Design for all kinds of reasons and Dave has heard it alld but this next car presents a unique challenge. Mike Lazear has dreamed of competing in the Optima challenge – a competition that involves running the car on a track as well as competing in a car show. All aspects of the car will be up for judgement. The 1965 Mustang is such a classic car, but Dave is up to the task and designs a Mustang for the ages including a new front facia, a hood to handle a monster engine, tucking in the bumpers and redesigning the entire rear end.

“Challenge Complete”

Premieres Wednesday, December 30

The 1965 Mustang comes thru the metal shop and is now ready for paint and final assembly. However, this is one of the more intricate cars the shop has ever built and making it function will be a herculean task.

“Back from the Dead”

Premieres Wednesday, January 6

For years a 1967 C-10 has been sitting in the back of Kindig-It Design. The owner had long abandoned the build and Kindig had the car customized and ready to be painted. Dave has sold the truck to a new client and will now finish the build with a few new touches including full body trim, a newly designed front end and cutting-edge technology on the rear end of the truck. Everything is looking aces for this car until a closer inspection reveals more work under the surface.

“That’s Never Been Done”

Premieres Wednesday, January 13

With the body issues resolved on the C-10 Dave has a radical idea to make the truck into a convertible. Dave loves to say that where there’s a Will there’s a way, and this was never truer than on this build as fabricator Will Lockwood works to make this a reality. Kevin decides he wants to take on a new personal build by slamming a Cadillac Escalade on a new chassis design.

“The Convertible C-10”

Premieres Wednesday, January 20

So far the engineering behind the convertible C-10 works in theory but making it work in practice is the next step. The truck moves to the body shop, paint and assembly with everyone proud of the accomplishment they have made. Dave set out an aggressive agenda for a challenging year, will the team rise to the challenge?

New episodes of BITCHIN’ RIDES air Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on MotorTrend TV beginning Wednesday, October 21. Watch every new episode one week early and catch up on every previous BITCHIN’ RIDES season by subscribing to the MotorTrend App.

The MotorTrend App offers more than 8,000 episodes and 3,600 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials including NASCAR ALL IN: BATTLE FOR DAYTONA, the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 27), the upcoming all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA and every season of WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N’ LOUD, OVERHAULIN’, BITCHIN’ RIDES, TEXAS METAL, IRON RESURRECTION and many more. The MotorTrend App is available across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices, as well as media players and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, in addition to Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms, and on the web.

BITCHIN’ RIDES is produced for MotorTrend TV by Fischer Productions. Nick Meagher is executive producer for Fischer Productions. For MotorTrend TV, David Lee is executive producer and vice president of content and development. MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of programming and development, and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.

