2020 – ever more advanced satellites and drones are above our heads, invisible to us yet scanning every inch of our planet. Bizarre, long hidden structures, mysterious natural phenomena, and top-secret facilities – these are only some of what the more than 4,000 satellites and countless aerial cameras uncover every day.

In an all new season of WHAT ON EARTH?, viewers will embark on an extraordinary journey as they travel around the globe, discovering the truth behind these mysteries thanks to state-of-the-art aerial imaging and analysis from the world’s leading investigators and scientists.

WHAT ON EARTH? premieres Thursday, August 27 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel. In addition to watching WHAT ON EARTH? on Science Channel, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #WhatonEarth and following SCIENCE CHANNEL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In this season, experts investigate mysteries captured in the skies above every corner of the globe, from Brazil to China, England to Australia.

When satellites uncover a strange field of mounds the size of Great Britain, it leads to an incredible discovery that dates from the time of ancient Egypt. In Turkey, aerial images reveal the drowned remains of a building linked to the dawn of Christianity. In Scandinavia, eyes in the sky discover a macabre new form of Viking burial. In England, a satellite image leads historians to investigate the coverup behind one of the most catastrophic explosions in history.

From a spontaneously combusting lake to a 21st century zombie town, a Celtic portal to the land of the dead to the lost pyramids of China, the WHAT ON EARTH? leaves no mystery unexplored.

WHAT ON EARTH? is produced for Science Channel by Wag TV. For Wag TV, the executive producers are Nick Patterson and Martin Durkin. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer.

