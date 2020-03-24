The networks of Discovery Factual – Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel – celebrate fan favorite series and specials beginning this week with must see marathons of iconic programming, including Deadliest Catch, MythBusters, Shark Week, Puppy Bowl, How It’s Made, The Crocodile Hunter, Space Weekends, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, Gold Rush and My Cat from Hell. The marathons include:

Discovery Channel

Please note the following programming changes for Discovery Channel:

Bering Sea Gold – Airing Friday, May 8 at 8PM ET/PT

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator – Airing Wednesday, April 1 at 9PM ET/PT

Gold Rush: Parker Before The Trail Marathon

Friday, March 27 from 6 AM to 5PM

It’s the season that started it all. Discovery is running a special encore marathon of the first season of GOLD RUSH. Todd Hoffman and his men are down on their luck due to the economic downturn in 2009. With gold prices soaring, he decides to take a huge gamble – traveling from Sandy, Ore., to Porcupine Creek, Alaska, to mine for a big pay day that could change everything. But Todd isn’t the only familiar face from season 1. Young Parker Schnabel and miner Dave Turin also make their mark. Fans and first time viewers will enjoy looking back on Discovery’s #1-rated show as Todd realizes that gold mining is more challenging than expected and turn to Parker and Dave for help.

Best of the MythBusters

Saturday, March 28 from 9 AM – 4 AM

One of Discovery’s longest-running and iconic series, MYTHBUSTERS, returns with a line-up of encore episodes in search of the truth behind popular myths and legends. And at 8 PM, MYTHBUSTERS will test out the flu fiction myth. With so much uncertainty right now, it’s natural to worry about your health. In the episode, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman construct an experiment to track the spread of nasal secretions and how far Adam’s pseudo snot can travel.

Serengiti Marathon

Sunday, March 29 from 12 – 6 PM

Created and produced by Emmy®-winner Simon Fuller (“American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance”) and directed and produced by Emmy®-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer (“Penguin: Spy in The Huddle”), this innovative series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Academy Award®-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, the groundbreaking series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.

Shark Week in a Weekend

Saturday, April 4 from 9 AM – 6 AM, Then Sunday April 5 from 9 AM – 8 PM

SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event will swim onto screens for a special weekend marathon featuring a line-up of fan-favorite episodes. The pop culture phenomenon will take viewers to oceans around the world with the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions deliver groundbreaking shark stories and take on the most daring shark experiments ever attempted. Also be sure to check out CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN THE WATER airing on Saturday, April 4, at 9 PM, based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounter starring Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, Beau Garrett, Rebekah Graf, and Josh Close.

Deadliest Catch: The Legacy of Phil Harris – 10 Years

Airing Saturday, April 11 from 9 AM – 4 AM

Captain Phil Harris of the F/V Cornelia Marie was a legend of the Bering Sea. On the 10th anniversary of his final season, Discovery revisits what made Captain Phil such a larger-than-life figure and how his legacy lives on to this day.

Animal Planet

Croc Hunter Irwin Week

Monday, March 23-28 from 6 AM to 6 PM

Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri, bring misunderstood and feared animals, as well as the cute and cuddliest, right to viewers homes in THE CROCODILE HUNTER. Audiences will relive the legacy of Steve and his love, passion, and devotion to wildlife and wild places. CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS features Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin as they crisscross the world protecting and celebrating the most wondrous animals on the planet and work thoughtfully and tirelessly to carry on Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and ignite the connection that will ensure an abundance of wildlife for generations to come.

Monday Night Puppy Bowl

Monday, March 30 – 31 from 6 AM – 4 AM

Monday Night Puppy Bowl features non-stop football action to fill your sports needs this season with television’s cutest sports competition beginning with PUPPY BOWL VIII through this year’s epic PUPPY BOWL XVI. Get ready for back-to back slots of epic matchups between #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff who storm the gridiron and go paw to paw in television’s original adoption event, featuring all the fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses, puppy penalties with referee Dan Schachner calling the shots. After the pup-tastic game of ear pulls and tail tugs is over, all the PUPPY BOWL puppy players end up as winners when they find their forever homes.

48hrs with My Cat From Hell

Tuesday, March 31 – April 1 from 6 AM to 4 AM

Animal Planet audiences witness the heavenly and the hellishness of MY CAT FROM HELL as cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy goes far and wide across the U.S. to get up-close and personal with felines with behavioral issues and the cat owners and families who desperately want and need to better understand them. Audiences will see Galaxy’s magic touch at work as he helps each cat’s guardian fall back in love with caring for their best friend.

It’s all happening at the Zoos Marathon

Thursday, April 2- 5 from 6 AM – 10 PM

Audiences will revisit their favorite wildlife stories and the conservation efforts as seen on THE ZOO, THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO, SECRET LIFE OF THE ZOO, and THE AQUARIUM. Each story featured in each episode provides amazing behind the-scenes access to each facility, whose drive is to the continue to inspire a passion for wildlife, and how the higher purpose of zoos and aquariums is the conservation of species in the wild and working to help animals from going extinct. We’ll see the bonds that exist between the animals and the staff that dedicate their lives to their care in each series all leading up to the season four premiere of THE ZOO on Saturday, April 4 at 9PM. Audiences will then dive into the epic season two finale of THE AQUARIUM on Sunday, April 5 at 8PM.

Science Channel

How It’s Made Mega Marathon

Friday March 27 at 6AM to Sunday March 29 at 8PM

A fan favorite among Science Channel viewers, HOW IT’S MADE returns with a run of encore episodes all weekend long to explore how some of the most commonplace objects from our everyday lives are made. Whether manufactured in high-tech factories within the US, or innovative processing plants around the globe, HOW IT’S MADE examines everyday items big and small.

Space Weekend

Friday April 17 at 6 AM to Sunday April 19 at 8 PM

To celebrate all things science and space ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope launch, viewers can watch back-to-back space programming all weekend long. Then on Sunday, April 26 at 8pm, Science Channel premieres HUBBLE: THIRTY YEARS OF DISCOVERY, an all-new special that tells the extraordinary story of the Hubble Space Telescope, the people who designed and built it, and the teams that continue to operate this amazing engineering achievement today.

ALL TIMES ET/PT

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the peoples, places, and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

About Animal Planet

Animal Planet, one of Discovery, Inc.’s great global brands, is dedicated to creating high quality content with global appeal delivering on its mission to keep the childhood joy and wonder of animals alive by bringing people up close in every way. Available to 360 million homes in more than 205 countries and territories, Animal Planet combines content that explores the undeniable bonds forged between animals and humans, optimized across all screens around the world. In the U.S., Animal Planet audiences can enjoy their favorite programming anytime, anywhere through the Animal Planet Go app which features live and on-demand access. For more information, please visit www.animalplanet.com.

About Science Channel

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel’s programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel’s popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###