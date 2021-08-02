New York [Aug. 2, 2021] The sophomore season of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, which stars real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help celebrities with life-changing home renovations for people who’ve made a lasting impact on their lives, averaged a .77 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .99 L3 rating among W25-54–an 80 percent and 82 percent increase over the prior six weeks. The series, which aired in the Monday 9-10 p.m. timeslot, also garnered a .84 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 71 percent lift over the previous six weeks, and a 1.08 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, up 80 percent over the last six weeks. In addition, the season averaged a .97 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.93 L3 household rating, a respective 91 percent and 88 percent increase over the prior six weeks.

Celebrity IOU’s double-digit ratings gains across multiple demos, including P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, P2+ and households, also led HGTV to rank as a top three non-news/sports cable premiere in its timeslot. The second season featured Zooey Deschanel; Justin Hartley; Allison Janney; Rainn Wilson; Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner; LeAnn Rimes; Kevin Hart; Gwyneth Paltrow; Darren Criss; and Josh Groban. Fans can stream the first two seasons of Celebrity IOU now on discovery+.

“Celebrity IOU consistently ranks as a top cable program among all of our key demos,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Its appeal is universal because fans love seeing inspiring stories of gratitude come to life through beautiful home renovations. And, getting to know the celebrities better is icing on the cake!”

A passionate audience also engaged with Celebrity IOU on HGTV’s digital platforms. Content supporting the season two episodes generated more than 7.6 million video views on the network’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, as well as 6.8 million page views on HGTV.com.

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who wield sledgehammers to help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

