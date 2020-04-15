‘CELEBRITY IOU’ SERIES PREMIERE DELIVERS BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE FOR HGTV ON MONDAY, APRIL 13

New York [April 15, 2020] The star-studded series premiere of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, hosted by the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, delivered a 0.92 P25-54 live plus same-day rating on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT—a 60 percent increase over the prior six weeks and an 88 percent lift over year-ago levels. The episode, which spotlighted a surprise renovation from actor, producer and two-time Academy Awards® winner Brad Pitt, also garnered a 1.19 live plus same-day rating among W25-54, a 62 percent increase over the previous six weeks and an 80 percent lift over year-ago levels. Also among W25-54, it was the #2 cable program in the 9-10 p.m. timeslot and the #3 cable program in the demo for the night. Attracting more than 2.6 million total viewers, Celebrity IOU ranked as the #2 new unscripted original series in all of cable among P25-54 and W25-54 this year to date.

Celebrity IOU also delivered a strong performance in other demos. The episode garnered a 0.63 live plus same-day rating among M25-54, a 55 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 109 percent lift over the year-ago levels. In addition, the episode delivered a 1.23 live plus same-day rating among P2+ and a 2.40 live plus same-day household rating, a respective 122 percent and 106 percent increase over year ago levels. Upcoming episodes will feature more A-list celebrities, including Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson.

“We have been anticipating the series premiere of Celebrity IOU for months—and it was a magical moment for HGTV,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “The premiere episode was inspiring, moving and fun, and the numbers tell another amazing story. Our fans love the show as much as we do, and we can’t wait to bring them five more riveting stories where celebrities surprise loved ones with life-changing renovations.”

The series premiere of Celebrity IOU also delivered a strong performance on the network’s digital platforms. It was the #1 most-watched episode on HGTV GO for April 13. On social platforms, the series premiere has delivered more than one million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In addition, the episode was HGTV’s #2 most social series premiere to date and was the #4 overall most social reality cable series program on April 13.

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

ABOUT HGTV

