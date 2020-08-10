NEW YORK – August 10, 2020 – Chef, best-selling author and television personality, Carla Hall has struck an exclusive new multi-platform deal with Food Network, it was announced today by network president, Courtney White. The agreement consists of projects across Food Network’s linear and digital platforms, including an expanded role hosting Halloween Baking Championship, joining Holiday Baking Championship and a recurring presence within the Food Network Kitchen app. The longtime network contributor will now also be looking to develop and bring to fruition new passion projects for Food Network audiences.

“Carla Hall’s charismatic personality along with her passion for food comes through in everything she does – as a host and judge she has captivated our audience with her engaging wit and culinary expertise,” said White. “I am so excited that Carla has joined our Food Network family, and our team is looking forward to working with her to create content and shows that entertain fans across all of our platforms.”

“The shows that I’ve been a part of over the years have been near and dear to my heart, and I’m looking forward to being on both the creative and talent side,” said Carla Hall. “Officially becoming part of the Food Network family will be a complete joy. I’m excited to say YES to this new adventure!”

A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Carla Hall believes food connects us all, and she strives to communicate this through her cooking. After graduating with a business degree from Howard University, Carla traveled through Europe, where she realized her deep-rooted passion for food could be her career path. She completed her culinary training at L’Academie de Cuisine in Maryland, and worked in several professional restaurant kitchens in and around the Washington D.C. area. Her approach to cooking blends together her classic French training and Southern upbringing for a twist on traditional favorites. She shares her recipes in her cookbooks, Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, Carla’s Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World and Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You. She has competed in top television culinary series and is also recognized for her work on the award-winning daytime program The Chew. Carla currently lives in Washington D.C. with her husband, Matthew Lyons.

