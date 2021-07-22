NEW YORK – July 22, 2021 – Searching the refrigerator for something to cook is a regular occurrence in households across the country and in the new competition series Raid the Fridge, four professional chefs do just that in a head-to-head battle to turn ordinary items from mystery refrigerators into top-notch dishes. Hosted by comedian, actor and food podcast host Dan Ahdoot, each episode begins with the chef competitors using their intuition to choose a refrigerator based only on how it looks on the outside, with clues from the photos, magnets, calendars and art on the door. But looks can be deceiving and sometimes a bachelor pad’s shelves are better stocked than the family of four, so there’s always an element of surprise. After three rounds of cooking challenges using only the mix of fresh ingredients, packaged items and leftovers from their chosen refrigerator, judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa determine which chef wins a fridge full of $10,000. Raid the Fridge premieres Wednesday, September 1st at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network.

“This series makes raiding the fridge a fast-paced hour of culinary fun,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “The unique approach to cooking with everyday items and leftover food is unlike anything our viewers have ever seen – they may even be inspired by the creativity of these chefs to experiment with what’s in their own refrigerator.”

Dan Ahdoot, a regular on Cobra Kai and The Crew, is passionate about the culture of food. He is a restaurateur, creator and host of the popular food podcast Green Eggs and Dan and recently signed a book deal with Crown Publishing for a comedic food memoir entitled Lost Sole.

Fans can check out Food Network’s social pages for a sneak-peek look inside the fridges every week, and join Dan, Jamika and Jordan on set as they reveal what’s in their refrigerators at home.

Raid the Fridge is produced by Critical Content.

