Designer Brian Patrick Flynn and Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris Added to Network Launch Roster

WACO, TX (August 4, 2020) – Magnolia Network, Discovery, Inc.’s joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, announced the return of the beloved series “Fixer Upper,” which ran for five seasons before airing its final episode in April 2018. The “Fixer Upper” series reboot will air exclusively on Magnolia Network and will premiere at the time of the Network’s launch in 2021. The network also announced two additions to its growing slate of original programming: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and “Self Employed” (wt) with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

During its initial run, “Fixer Upper” was the no. 1 unscripted series on all of cable television with 75 million viewers tuning in for the show’s fifth season, including 19.6 million on a weekly basis. The reboot will be produced by the Gaines’ production company Blind Nil.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the very show that introduced us all to Chip and Jo in the first place. ‘Fixer Upper’ is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this Network,” said Magnolia Network President Allison Page. “And as we continue to round out our programming slate, we’re excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories. There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’re just getting started!”

Self-taught interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn’s untitled project showcases his eclectic yet distinctive style and keen eye for design. Along with his team of skilled designers, Flynn creates the most breathtaking spaces and tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor.

“Self Employed” (wt) follows Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he travels the United States meeting some of the country’s most inspiring small business owners. Together, they will share stories of unwavering resilience, insatiable ambition and the winding roads they’ve traveled to successfully build their dream jobs.

These three shows join the previously-announced slate of original Magnolia Network series, including: “Growing Floret,” “Home on the Road with JOHNNYSWIM,” “deVOL Kitchens” (f.k.a. “Bespoke Kitchens”), “Family Dinner,” “Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” “The Fieldhouse,” “Super Dad,” “Home Work,” “The Lost Kitchen” and “Inn the Works.” Magnolia Network currently has 14 original programs in production and an additional 22 original programs in development.

In anticipation of its launch, Magnolia Network will also feature upcoming talent and give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at building the Network through a digital series entitled “Road to Launch: Magnolia Network.” The series will begin this month on www.Magnolia.com/network and all Network social channels with a conversation between the Gaineses and restaurateur Erin French of “The Lost Kitchen,” a Magnolia Network original series following French’s passion for feeding people and cultivating community at her locally-sourced restaurant in Freedom, Maine.

Earlier this spring, Magnolia Network previewed its upcoming original slate with “A Look Back & A Look Ahead” on DIY Network, giving viewers a sneak peek of the incredible stories waiting to be told on the Network. More than 2.5 million total viewers tuned in for the four-part special, delivering the highest-rated day in DIY Network history among P25-54. Additionally, Food Network hosted a special one-hour event “In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines” in April, which netted the single highest-rated weekend daytime telecast in Food Network history.

Magnolia Network is set to launch in 2021. You can learn more about Chip and Joanna’s decision to bring back “Fixer Upper” by visiting this recent blog post. For more information about Magnolia Network, please visit www.Magnolia.com/Network.

ABOUT MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories. At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life’s stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent.