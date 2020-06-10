Special will be Simulcast with Limited Commercial Interruption on June 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on OWN and Across Discovery’s 18 Other U.S. Networks

Special Features Stacey Abrams, Rev. William J. Barber II, Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Eberhardt, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ibram Kendi, David Oyelowo and Rashad Robinson

LOS ANGELES – Clips are now available from Part Two of the two-night special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” that will simulcast on OWN and across Discovery’s other U.S. networks with limited commercial interruption on Wednesday, June 10 (Part 2) at 9 p.m. ET/PT . It will also stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels and be available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories, marking the first time in history a program has simulcast across the entire Discovery Inc. portfolio. Oprah Winfrey continues the conversation, speaking directly with Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America.

The in-depth conversations offer insight and tangible plans to answer the questions “What matters now?” “What matters next?” and “Where do we go from here?.” Featured guests include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Academy award-nominated filmmaker and founder of ARRAY Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “13th”, “Queen Sugar”), professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of “Biased”); Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi (“How to be an Anti-Racist”), award-winning actor David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Color of Change president Rashad Robinson; and Co-Chair of The Poor People’s Campaign and President of Repairers of the Breach Reverend William J. Barber II.

The family of Discovery networks will simulcast the two-night special, including OWN, Discovery, Food Network, Cooking Channel, HGTV, DIY, ID, Travel Channel, TLC, Science Channel, Animal Planet, MotorTrend and online partner NowThis.

Breaking Down White Privilege

How Colorblindness Promotes Injustice

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Sees a Silver Lining

Stacey Abrams: “Voter Suppression Is Real”

How to Build An Anti-Racist America

Stacey Abrams: 3 Ways You Can Make a Difference

Ava DuVernay: “I Want All the Karens to Unite”

Ava DuVernay Shares Why the George Floyd Video Was Different

Simple Actions We Can Take to Bring About Change

Bishop William Barber II: The System Failed George Floyd

Resources and organizations discussed throughout the special and supported by each of the guests are available on Oprah.com/OWNSpotlight.

“OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here” is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

About OWN Spotlight

OWN Spotlight special presentations tackle issues and concerns relevant to Black women today. The programs feature candid and in-depth conversations that create real dialogue and change.

