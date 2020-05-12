‘Small Town Throwdown’ Premieres Wednesday, May 20, at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

(LOS ANGELES) – All across the Internet, there are articles with click-bait headlines like “The Most Boring Town in America,” “Smelliest Town in America” and “Drunkest Town in America.” But how does one even determine that? And who comes up with this kind of stuff? Comedian Mo Mandel (CONAN, Chelsea Lately, Comedy Knockout) is on a mission to find out by trekking across America to visit the places with the worst reputations in an all-new special SMALL TOWN THROWDOWN premiering Wednesday, May 20, at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery .

“A lot of the time, the writers that are trashing these towns have never even bothered to pay them a visit. So I’m showing up, and giving the towns a chance to show how unique and awesome they really are. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, and help every community get the credit it deserves,” Mo Mandel said.

Born and raised in the small town of Boonville, Calif., Mo knows what it’s like when people assume he’s from the middle of nowhere. In this all-new special, Mo will travel to some of America’s most notorious and misunderstood towns to give them a chance to stand up for themselves and defend their reputations. Mo is even going one step further to put an end to the online bashing by writing a new article about each town in USA Today.

Mo isn’t afraid to take on some of these town’s most unique activities – even if he has no idea what he’s doing in the process. In Lubbock, Texas, named “The Most Boring Town in America,” Mo learns about the competitive intercollegiate sport of “meat judging” and attempts to keep up with the students at Texas Tech, who’ve earned multiple national championships. In Appleton, Wis., named “The Drunkest Town,” Mo meets with the locals to see if there is more to the place than its plentiful pubs, saloons and breweries. Mo takes a plunge into some of the town’s special traditions and looks at whether it deserves such a seedy reputation.

Mo is setting out to prove what each town is truly all about – putting himself in the very shoes of those who live there, even if he makes a fool of himself in the process.

