Twelve-Episode Season Premieres Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

New York [Nov. 4, 2021] Contractor Mike Holmes will carry on his personal mission to “make it right” for homeowners who have fallen victim to careless or dishonest contractors in the new HGTV series Holmes Family Rescue. Premiering Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the series follows Mike as he teams up with his son and daughter, home renovation experts Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, to rescue more clients who are struggling with botched construction jobs. During the 12 hour-long episodes, Mike, Michael and Sherry will expose shoddy renovation work and then help their clients fix the problem.

“I’ve been saving desperate homeowners for 20 years and have witnessed the very worst in construction and renovation,” said Mike. “I’m so fortunate to have built a team with my son Michael, who can build anything, and my daughter Sherry, who is very passionate about helping people and has a great eye for design. We’re a family business that’s in the business of helping families—and that feels good.”

In the series premiere, the Holmes family will meet a couple with young kids whose contractor over-promised his skills and left them with an unlivable basement riddled with structural problems. Mike, Michael and Sherry will completely overhaul the unfinished space, providing them with a safe, cozy rec room with plenty of toy storage, home office, laundry room and modern bathroom. As the season continues, Mike and his kids will repair more construction and safety issues—including warped ceilings and floors, dangerous electrical and plumbing, and extensive water damage—for families who need them.

This December, Mike and his family will bring their festive spirit to HGTV in a one-hour special, Holmes For the Holidays, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Each believing their home is the best-dressed for the season, Mike, Michael and Sherry will join forces with their respective spouses to battle it out in a friendly family Christmas competition. They’ll create the most over-the-top light displays, ice sculptures and gingerbread houses—with Mike’s uncle, Billy Bell, deciding the ultimate winner. The Holmes family also will share holiday safety tips and give back to the community in meaningful ways throughout the special.

Fans don’t have to wait until December to catch up on past seasons of Mike’s previous HGTV series, which are available to stream now on discovery+. They’re also invited to connect with Holmes Family Rescue on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #HolmesFamilyRescue on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow Mike (@make_it_right), Michael (@mikeholmesjr) and Sherry (@sherryholmes) on Instagram. Each episode of the new series will be available the same day and time as the linear premieres on HGTV GO—Saturdays beginning Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.

Holmes Family Rescue is produced by Make It Right Productions.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 78 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###