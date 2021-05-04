New York [May 4, 2021] HGTV’s popular outdoor renovation show Curb Appeal will get a fresh spin in the newly greenlit series Curb Appeal Xtreme. The new series will combine the architectural and design savvy of John Gidding, the landscaping genius of Jamie Durie and the custom carpentry and furniture wizardry of Rachel Taylor. The six hour-long episodes will follow the talented trio as they dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of homes in Nashville, Tennessee, creating breathtaking outdoor living spaces that include features such as game rooms and open-air kitchens to maximize each property’s potential and value. Curb Appeal Xtreme is slated for late summer 2021.

“Jamie, John and Rachel are a dream team of outdoor design experts and they will dazzle fans with ingenious and innovative building and landscaping ideas,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “In the coming months, many of us will be spending time in our own backyards, so we’ll need all the inspiration we can get.”

