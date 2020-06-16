NEW YORK (June 16, 2020) – Your hotel room may be more crowded than you think! Travel Channel’s new series, “Hotel Paranormal,” premiering on Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, follows the terrifying true stories of those who have come face-to-face with otherworldly hotel guests. Acclaimed writer, actor, musician and filmmaker Dan Aykroyd, who is no stranger to the unexplained, narrates each episode featuring spine-tingling stories of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and inns around the world. From objects flying across rooms to ancient spirits trapped in lobbies to demonic guests, “Hotel Paranormal,” in 10 one-hour episodes, brings to life terrifying encounters with dramatic re-creations and paranormal expert insights.

“As a longtime believer in ghosts, I think the incredible encounters we’re highlighting on ‘Hotel Paranormal’ will open up a lot of minds and hopefully break through some of the skepticism people carry about the paranormal,” said Aykroyd. “I’m excited to lend my voice to help bring viewers across the United States, these gripping real-life ghost stories, many of which take place in their own backyards.”

In the premiere episode, a travelling salesman checks into a motel where he documents poltergeist activity with his cell phone. Fleeing into the night, he becomes possessed by the spirit of a murderer and in need of an exorcism. While on a school trip to the Vatican, a teenager and his friends accidentally set free an ancient evil and suffer the consequences. Then, a journalist is hunting down a story in Connecticut when she checks into a historic New England inn and fights off a supernatural attack. These guests have all become prey to a paranormal predator.

Additional episodes inside the hidden horrors of hotels include the following:

“A Dark History”– Premieres Saturday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Supernatural events compel a hotel owner to dig up buried secrets, a chef is terrorized by a ghostly lady in red and a young boy is menaced by a dark apparition at a luxury hotel.

“Paranormal Target” – Premieres Saturday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A security guard chases down a mysterious intruder at an isolated luxury hotel, an otherworldly creature follows two hikers back to their hotel room and a widow is accosted by a demonic entity at a small town bed-and-breakfast.

“Territorial Spirits”– Premieres Saturday, August 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Renovations stir the ire of spirits at an infamous Arizona hotel, a porter is attacked by the ghost of a murderous pirate and a woman has a close encounter with a dead teenager at a historic inn.

“When Ghosts Attach” – Premieres Saturday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A skeptic becomes a believer after a spectral bride appears on a hotel balcony, ghostly orphans attack a father and daughter in New Orleans and a man fights off the spirit of a serial killer at a roadside motel.

“Haunted by Many”– Premieres Saturday, August 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A cocktail waitress is attacked by malicious entities at a hotel bar and a bed-and-breakfast owner fights off a succubus while renovating a former brothel.

“Confined Spirits”– Premieres Saturday, August 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A romantic getaway becomes a night of terror, shadowy apparitions terrorize a front-desk clerk during the night shift and a security guard is accosted in a haunted bathroom at a glitzy California hotel.

“The Witching Hour” – Premieres Saturday, August 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A malicious presence attacks a bed-and-breakfast owner in the middle of the night, a couple awakens to a spirit shaking their bed and a woman gets a bizarre phone call at a seedy motel.

“Dark Secrets” – Premieres Saturday, September 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A hotel owner fights to save an entity from dark forces haunting the property and a woman longing for luxury in a four-star spa is confronted by a ghostly maid.

“Evil Residents” – Premieres Saturday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A security guard encounters a well-dressed spirit at an upscale California hotel, an invisible attacker leaves scratches on a woman and a young girl watches a shadow man emerge from the walls of her hotel suite.

“Hotel Paranormal” is produced by Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company, for Travel Channel. For Saloon Media, the executive producers are Michael Kot and Betty Orr, and Sarah Zammit is the series producer. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Cathy Garland, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

