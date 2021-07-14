New York [July 14, 2021] Darren Criss is a famous actor, singer and songwriter but, in a new episode of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU, he’ll trade in his guitar for a sledgehammer to express his great gratitude to his decade-long best friend, manager and fellow music fan, Ricky, who he credits with helping to launch his career. During the episode on Monday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Darren, who has an Emmy® Award, Golden Globe® Award and Screen Actors Guild Award® to his credit, will take a much different stage, working beside real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to demolish walls, jackhammer concrete and nail down framing. The trio will ultimately transform Ricky’s old detached garage and unused outdoor area into beautiful, functional spaces for his family to enjoy. In addition to airing on HGTV, Darren’s episode of Celebrity IOU also will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 19.

“I think the dream for anybody in any profession is to be able to work with your friends,” said Darren. “Ricky has devoted an unfathomable amount of time—more time than I believe I deserve—away from his wife and his kid to make my dreams come true. This is a small token of all my appreciation for everything he’s done.”

Darren’s wish is to turn Ricky’s rickety garage into a dedicated work-from-home space, something he’s never had before and desperately needs. Darren will recruit Drew and Jonathan to not only turn the garage into a home office but also to maximize the renovated building for use as an in-law suite equipped with a living area, bathroom and kitchenette. The Brothers also will give Ricky’s lackluster backyard a major upgrade by building an outdoor lounging area with a hot tub.

“Ricky is easily one of the best things that has ever happened to me in my entire life,” added Darren. “He has invested so much of himself into making my dreams come true.”

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

