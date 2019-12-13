Shot On-Location in Kardea Brown’s Hometown of Charleston, Season Two Premieres Sunday, January 5th at 12pm ET/PT

NEW YORK – December 13, 2019 – Cook and caterer Kardea Brown‘s passion for food began in the Sea Islands of Charleston, South Carolina where she grew up surrounded by a loving family and lots of incredible food. In the thirteen-episode second season of Delicious Miss Brown, Kardea invites viewers into her world to share her cherished family recipes and Southern culture. On Sunday, January 5th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network , Kardea kicks off the New Year joined by her mom and grandma for a lightened-up low country dinner inspired by three generations. Upcoming episodes feature Crispy Fried White Fish with a Cornmeal Crust made with her brother’s fresh catch, a romantic Valentine’s Day Chocolate Cheesecake with Chocolate Cookie Crust shared with her boyfriend and her Stove Top Mac ‘n Cheese with a Charleston Milkshake dished up for her nieces and nephews.

“Kardea is all about family and food – her recipes tell a joyful story about where she is from and the people she loves,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Her charisma and passion jump off the screen and we are thrilled to deliver more Delicious Miss Brown to our viewers.”

In the season premiere, Kardea has two special guests over for dinner – her mom and grandma. Grandma is watching what she eats, while mom believes “light” and “Southern” go together like oil and water, so what’s a Southern cook to do? Kardea has the answer with a dinner that’s deliciously traditional without breaking the calorie counter. She’s making Grilled Pork Chops topped with a homemade Apple & Mango Compote along with flavorful Cauliflower Rice. For dessert, she serves up Mini Sweet Potato Pies Topped with Toasted Pecans.

Kardea Brown is a contemporary Southern cook born in Charleston, South Carolina. She is of Gullah/Geechee descent, a term used to describe a distinct group of African Americans living in the coastal areas of South Carolina and Georgia who have managed to preserve much of their West African language, culture and cuisine. Kardea created the pop-up New Gullah Supper Club, where the menu pays homage to the dishes her grandmother and mother passed down to her. She has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, Cooks vs. Cons, Cupcake Championship, Family Food Showdown and Farmhouse Rules.

Viewers can learn more about Kardea on Food Network’s Facebook and Instagram pages and share favorite dishes on social media using #DeliciousMissBrown. Fans can also get closer to Kardea’s kitchen on the South Carolina coast and find her recipes and videos at FoodNetwork.com/DeliciousMissBrown.

