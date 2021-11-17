New York [Nov. 17, 2021] Popular interior designer Hilary Farr, best known for her savvy, timeless design work in HGTV’s fan favorite series Love It or List It, will star in her first solo series, Tough Love with Hilary Farr. Premiering Monday, Dec. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the eight-episode series will spotlight Hilary helping families improve their lives and homes with a dash of tough love. Using her signature wit, she will banish their indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs. As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary will draw inspiration from her extensive design experience, as well as her own life lessons, as she develops creative solutions to get these families’ lives back on track.

“For years, I’ve helped thousands of people love their homes,” said Hilary. “Now I’m working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners’ lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it.”

The premiere episode will feature a newly married couple in dire need of Hilary’s expertise as they bring their family under one roof for the first time. Challenged by a lack of storage, entertaining and home office space, Hilary will develop a design plan to solve these issues and ultimately improve the family dynamic. She will find extra space in surprising places, such as converting unused garage space into a stunning home office and upgrading the bland basement into an entertaining party zone complete with wet bar and hightop table for guests. During the series, Hilary will find solutions for a variety of home design challenges, including updating properties that seem frozen in time, finding extra room in small houses and adding a suite for extended family visits.

For Tough Love with Hilary Farr show updates, online users are invited to visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok using #ToughLove. Fans also can follow Hilary via @hilary_farr on Instagram.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr is produced by Balthazar Entertainment.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 78 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###