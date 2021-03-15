Series Premieres Monday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and

Will Be Available to Stream on discovery+

New York [March 15, 2021] For homeowners who have the cash, but need big help with a vision that can turn their home reno wish list into a breathtaking reality, popular Chicago-based interior designer Tiffany Brooks will triple their options in the new series $50K Three Ways. Available to stream on discovery+ beginning Monday, April 26 and also premiering on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT that same day, the new series is a chance for home design fans to see more of Tiffany’s inspired, soul-filled designs. Tiffany, who first wowed viewers as a competitor and winner of HGTV Star and as a showstopping designer for HGTV Smart Home, will guide each homeowner through three colorful, carefully curated design choices and work with them to select the one approach that perfectly reflects their personal story and current needs.

“Everyone has a million things in their house they’d like to change, but few people have the budget to fix it all at once, and that’s why they call me” says Tiffany. “You may not be able to redesign your home from top to bottom, but we can create something amazing by spending money in all the right places.”

In the premiere episode, a couple wants to renovate their dated home, but can’t decide what to improve with their budget. Tiffany presents a trio of enticing options that can turn their house into the home they’ve always wanted. Encountering roadblocks along the way, including structural surprises, permit delays and indecisive clients, Tiffany must make the most of the budget to deliver a stylish new space that’s worth every penny.

For $50K Three Ways show updates, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV and #50KThreeWays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as Tiffany @tiffanybrooksinteriors on Instagram. Fans can also watch Tiffany battle it out each week on HGTV’s fiercest home renovation competition series Rock the Block, which is also available to stream on discovery+ Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

ABOUT discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

###