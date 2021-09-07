Six-Episode Series Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+

New York [September 7, 2021] Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, designers and married dads of two, will give family homes meaningful, personalized renovations in their new HGTV series The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project. Premiering Tuesday, October 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+ the same day, the six-episode docu-series will follow the duo to meetings with their clients where they hear family stories and help decide which sentimental possessions to keep, repurpose or donate. Once rooms and items are sorted, Nate and Jeremiah will renovate the house into an expressly personal and beautiful home for everyone.

“We believe in telling people’s stories through their homes,” said Nate. “We help figure out what matters most to them because filling a home with things that have meaning is the most important element of design.”

“In the end, we deliver homes that feel exactly like the people who live in them,” said Jeremiah.

In the premiere episode, Nate and Jeremiah will venture to Queens, New York, to help two sisters keep the charm and fond memories from their childhood home alive while also giving the mid-century property an open floor plan, a fresh color palette and contemporary design. During the renovation, treasured family keepsakes, such as their mother’s 1945 Steinway grand piano and antique Italian family heirlooms, will get a prominent display.

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

