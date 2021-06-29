New Season Launches Saturday, July 24 on Both Travel Channel and discovery+

Episode 1 – “Waverly Hills Sanatorium”

Begins Streaming Saturday, July 24 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Episode 2 – “Missouri State Penitentiary”

Begins Streaming Saturday, July 31 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Episode 3 – “Fort Knox”

Begins Streaming Saturday, August 7 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Episode 4 – “Ohio State Reformatory”

Begins Streaming Saturday, August 14 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

All bets are off when Tanner picks one of America’s most depraved prisons to investigate – the Ohio State Reformatory, also

Episode 5 – “Greene County Almshouse”

Begins Streaming Saturday, August 21 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Episode 6 – “Odd Fellows Home”

Begins Streaming Saturday, August 28 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Episode 7 – “Edinburgh Manor”

Begins Streaming Saturday, September 4 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Episode 8 – “Villisca Axe Murder House and Malvern Manor”

Begins Streaming Saturday, September 11 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Get an exclusive sneak peek of the new season and hear firsthand from Dakota, Chelsea, Tanner and Alex as they share all of their creepy experiences in the team's first-ever

