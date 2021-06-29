New Season Launches Saturday, July 24 on Both Travel Channel and discovery+
NEW YORK (June 29, 2021) – Wanna go for a ride? Pack up ALL of your courage and get in the RV with paranormal explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder as they hit the haunted highways, byways and back roads of America once again, spending the night inside the nation’s scariest places. Season Three of DESTINATION FEAR premieres Saturday, July 24 on both Travel Channel and discovery+. New episodes will debut Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and begin streaming the same day on discovery+.
Across this season’s eight one-hour episodes, the fear-chasing foursome will be driven to the edge of endurance. Exploring under the harshest conditions they’ve ever faced, and using sensory deprivation tactics to augment their paranormal experiment, this trip will test their mental, emotional and physical strength to the extreme. Venturing inside notoriously haunted locations such as Ohio State Reformatory, the Villisca Axe Murder House and Odd Fellows Home, the team confronts intense supernatural forces – and they quickly learn these entities do more than go bump in the night.
“We’ve been through a lot together but even after all of our dark encounters, we’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s out there,” said Dakota Laden. “I usually save the worst location for last, but this time I am throwing us head-first into one of the scariest places in the entire country. And I have a few surprises up my sleeve to fuel the terror even more.”
In the season premiere, Dakota takes the team to one of the most frightening and infamous places in America: Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. The death rate was so high at this former tuberculosis hospital that a “body chute” was created to hide the constant flow of deceased bodies from those who were living in the facility. Dakota, Chelsea, Tanner and Alex have dreamed of visiting this location for years, but they’ve always been too afraid to confront the sinister forces lurking within, until now. Facing a dark history of brutal deaths and paranormal violence, the team is taunted by several tortured souls still looming within the abandoned halls. Physical afflictions and ghostly apparitions put the group through the ultimate test of strength and endurance.
“No other season has challenged our limits of fear like this one,” said Chelsea Laden. “It’s really forced us to exceed those limitations and do the unthinkable.” Added Tanner Wiseman, “I think this is the most vulnerable we’ve ever been. Even our pit stops are challenging. It adds a whole new layer to our experience.”
“Everything is extreme, even the locations,” said Alex Schroeder. “And as much as we try to ready ourselves for each situation, nothing can really prepare us for what comes next.”
This season on DESTINATION FEAR:
Episode 1 – “Waverly Hills Sanatorium”
Begins Streaming Saturday, July 24 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
The team is back, and their first stop is straight out of a nightmare! They’ve feared Waverly Hills Sanatorium their entire lives, and for good reason. What they catch on video lives up to the location’s reputation as the most haunted in all of America.
Episode 2 – “Missouri State Penitentiary”
Begins Streaming Saturday, July 31 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
Dakota blindsides the team when he decides to amp up the fear at what once was the bloodiest prison in America – Missouri State Penitentiary. Chelsea can barely hold it together when the ghost of a child kidnapper won’t stop trying to communicate with her.
Episode 3 – “Fort Knox”
Begins Streaming Saturday, August 7 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
The team is left with less-than-warm feelings for Dakota when he hatches a chilling plan to communicate with the dead at an abandoned fort in Prospect, Maine. Things get even more heated when a ghostly caretaker threatens to throw them all out into the cold.
Episode 4 – “Ohio State Reformatory”
Begins Streaming Saturday, August 14 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
All bets are off when Tanner picks one of America’s most depraved prisons to investigate – the Ohio State Reformatory, also known for its role in The Shawshank Redemption. He unveils a fear experiment so diabolical that the team is forced to decide whether to part ways or to continue on this road trip from hell together.
Episode 5 – “Greene County Almshouse”
Begins Streaming Saturday, August 21 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
Fed up with Tanner’s and Dakota’s experiments, Chelsea picks a revenge location unlike any other. The dark, untapped energy of this Pennsylvania poorhouse is overwhelming, and it forces the team to make a stunning decision to save their sanity.
Episode 6 – “Odd Fellows Home”
Begins Streaming Saturday, August 28 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
Alex has a diabolical plan for revenge that quickly turns to regret once he realizes he has unleashed something terrifying on the team. His location, once home to a mysterious secret society that entombed skeletons in the walls of its buildings, will reveal things to the team about their fear threshold that they may wish they never knew.
Episode 7 – “Edinburgh Manor”
Begins Streaming Saturday, September 4 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
Six years ago, Dakota and Alex attempted to explore Iowa’s menacing Edinburgh Manor, where it’s said that residents literally slit their own throats to escape the misery. Without a plan, they were chased away by something in the basement. Now they return with the entire team, armed with a new understanding of the paranormal. But they once again encounter something in the basement. Can Dakota turn the tables on the poltergeist known as The Joker?
Episode 8 – “Villisca Axe Murder House and Malvern Manor”
Begins Streaming Saturday, September 11 on discovery+
Premieres Saturday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
In an unprecedented move, Dakota takes the team to not one, but two locations … at the same time! Combined, it will make for an exploration of one of the most gruesome events in American history. A family was brutally murdered in the now-infamous Villisca Axe Murder House, and many believe that a dark and nefarious entity haunts the home. But it’s the seemingly paranormal connection to a hotel 40 miles away that has intrigued Dakota, and he and the team are the first to explore it.
Get an exclusive sneak peek of the new season and hear firsthand from Dakota, Chelsea, Tanner and Alex as they share all of their creepy experiences in the team’s first-ever Comic-Con@Home panel together, taking place July 23-25. The panel will be moderated by podcaster Sapphire Sandalo. Date and time to be announced.
Follow @TravelChannel and #DestinationFear on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for additional content and updates. Plus, check out @discoveryplus on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Follow the team on Twitter: @DakotaLaden, @ChelseaLaden, @Tanner_Wiseman and @Alex_Schroeder4.
DESTINATION FEAR is produced by MY Entertainment for Travel Channel and discovery+. For MY Entertainment, the executive producers are Michael Yudin, Joe Townley, Zak Bagans, Jonathan Grosskopf and Dakota Laden. For Travel Channel and discovery+, the executive producer is Christine Shuler.
About discovery+
discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.
About Travel Channel
For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren’t afraid of a little mystery; if you’re up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We’re more than you expect and everything you didn’t know you were looking for. Reaching more than 79 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world’s leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.
# # #