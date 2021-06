In the season premiere, Dakota takes the team to one of the most frightening and infamous places in America: Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. The death rate was so high at this former tuberculosis hospital that a “body chute” was created to hide the constant flow of deceased bodies from those who were living in the facility. Dakota, Chelsea, Tanner and Alex have dreamed of visiting this location for years, but they’ve always been too afraid to confront the sinister forces lurking within, until now. Facing a dark history of brutal deaths and paranormal violence, the team is taunted by several tortured souls still looming within the abandoned halls. Physical afflictions and ghostly apparitions put the group through the ultimate test of strength and endurance.