Plans to Ramp-Up Product Development Presence in India to Augment Discovery’s Global Direct-to-Consumer Product Portfolio

September 22 – New, York, New York – Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the global leader in real life entertainment, today announced it has acquired the assets of AdSparx, the ad-tech start-up offering a cloud-based technology platform that provides server side in-stream dynamic ad insertion (DAI) across live and on-demand streaming. As part of the acquisition of assets of AdSparx, Discovery shall also onboard employees of Novix Media Technologies based out of Pune, India. Novix Media Technologies works with AdSparx on their DAI platform and have a strong team of engineers that includes Software Engineers, QA, DevOps and Support Engineers.

The acquisition brings expertise and key capabilities in video platform engineering and will allow for the delivery of personalized and contextual ads for a seamless consumer experience on its expanding base of direct-to-consumer (DTC) offerings globally.

“This acquisition is part of a larger strategy to develop a robust portfolio of digital products, as we continue to scale-up our DTC proposition with locally relevant video experiences in key international markets,” said, Avi Saxena, CTO, Global Digital, Discovery. “We are also delighted to expand our footprint in India with a strong technology organization and view the country as an emerging key development hub in the future for our global DTC portfolio.”

Discovery also plans to utilize AdSparx’s DAI solution to deliver personalized virtual linear channels that are tailored to the needs of every viewer’s interest and background for an engaging and entertaining experience.

