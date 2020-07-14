New Advanced Ad Sales Product Offers Brands and Agencies Increased Cross-Platform Capabilities Including Targeting and Analytics

New York, New York – July 14, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, today announced the launch of OneGraph, a new ad product that will unify audiences across all of Discovery’s linear and digital platforms. When combined with Discovery Engage, the company’s industry leading advanced advertising solution, OneGraph will offer marketers a single platform to reach and analyze Discovery’s 30% share of cable television viewers across all platforms, including linear data-driven and addressable linear advertising and TV-everywhere.

“As the industry moves away from age and gender and embraces audience-based buying, we have heard from many of our clients that they want the ability to activate a unified audience target across all screens combined with the ability to analyze on the back end,” said Sam Garfield, VP Data Strategy and Analytics, Discovery, Inc. “OneGraph, utilizing Discovery’s proprietary data, harnesses the power of Discovery’s 30% market share and scale to provide incremental reach across all platforms.”

Innovation

Powered by LiveRamp and leveraging its leading data connectivity platform to enable addressable TV solutions, OneGraph utilizes Discovery’s proprietary digital data through a new cross-platform device graph to connect identities across linear viewing, VOD, streaming, desktop, mobile and connected devices.

Flexibility

With the addition of OneGraph, Discovery advertisers will now be able to utilize Engage to harness the power of Discovery’s portfolio of 18 U.S. networks and platforms to activate more than 50 unique segments based on data from viewers of brands including TLC, Food Network, Discovery Channel and HGTV; and access over 20,000 third party segments available off the shelf. Engage also allows for activation of custom data segments and first-party client data sets from safe-haven partners.

Analytics

Clients will be able to leverage incremental reach and advanced analytics results to effectively measure lift and meet key performance indicators, including brand awareness and increased direct web traffic.

“The need to build and connect addressable audiences has never been more pertinent. By powering Discovery’s OneGraph via our data connectivity platform, we are ushering advanced TV into its next era by actually leveraging viewership fragmentation via addressable targeting across the TV marketplace,” said Jay Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, LiveRamp TV. “Viewers expect a more streamlined advertising experience, regardless of channel, and together we are making that a reality.”

Discovery Engage: A state-of-the-art data management and analytics platform for targeting, optimization and measurement beyond age and gender to deliver greater effectiveness and impact for client’s ads. Unlike many other data products in the market, Discovery Engage leverages the company’s access to set-top-box data, providing advertisers with a true return on investment measurement.