An Ownable Suite of Products Reflects New Streaming Behavior and Drives Engagement and Impact for Advertisers

New York, New York – November 16, 2021 – Discovery Advertising Sales today announced a suite of streaming advertising solutions that provide interactive, advanced advertising products to drive engagement, reach younger demographics and amplify advertisers’ messages across the company’s streaming platforms, discovery+ and Discovery GO.

Discovery Advanced Advertising Sales Solutions offers advertisers a full 360-degree opportunity to reach and engage audiences across all platforms and provide valuable, endemic and trusted brand environments in which to feature their messages. Utilizing the OneGraph tool, which unites audiences across linear, digital and social platforms, Discovery’s advertisers are able to further their already considerable reach of more than 173 million consumers per month. This suite of new tools offers advertisers new and innovative ways to connect with Discovery’s engaged, upscale and diverse audiences and redefines how viewers interact with the content they love.

Discovery’s Advanced Streaming Advertising Products include:

Green-Light Ads: A one-day immersive sponsorship that allows advertisers to be the very first ad that all viewers see on discovery+.

High-Light Ads allow advertisers to own the first ad break of a show, which reduces clutter and makes brand messages more impactful.

Lime-Light Ads: A limited commercial interruption experience that puts advertisers center stage with consumers, assuring maximum brand awareness and affinity.

Stop-Light Ads interact with viewers even when they take a break from viewing. This pause ad delivers relevant messaging to consumers at the right time and place, creating an ownable, positive and entertaining viewer experience outside of the traditional ad break.

Showcase Ads: Our proprietary shoppable ad format allows viewers to take action right from their TV screen and purchase the items and products that align with our Food and Home show content.

Spot-Lite Ads: This sponsorship allows advertisers to reward committed viewers with an ad-free environment. Available after viewers binge three episodes in a row, Spot Lite ads deliver the best viewing experience in exchange for the viewer’s attention.

Marquee Collections are custom curated collections that allow advertisers to select episodes from Discovery’s streaming library of over 60,000 episodes to tell their story.

Search-Light Ads help advertisers align their message with contextually relevant content. These ads allow advertisers to match their message with the right episodes, extracting all parts of speech and multi-word expressions like ice cream, garage door and beach trip to provide advertisers with contextual alignment on an episodic level.

“Our suite of advanced advertising solutions is an opportunity for our partners to amplify their brand messages across Discovery’s valuable streaming platforms,” said Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Advertising Sales and Advanced Advertising, Discovery, Inc. “With these enhanced solutions, our advertisers will be able to further interact with viewers in unique and impactful ways through world-class content and premium experiences.”

discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

Discovery’s award-winning portfolio of TV-everywhere streaming GO apps allows viewers to access their favorite brands and shows anytime, anywhere. With a deep library across all of Discovery’s brands, the GO portfolio is an industry leader. The GO apps include Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, ID, TRVL, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cooking Channel, DIY, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Destination America, MotorTrend, Discovery Familia and Discovery Family.

