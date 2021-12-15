This Holiday Season Gather Around the TV to Watch This Heartwarming Series Where Precious Family Heirlooms Are Brought Back to Life

Stream Seasons 1-3 on discovery+ Starting Wednesday, December 15

An all-new season of ‘THE REPAIR SHOP’ Premieres Friday, December 24, Saturday, December 25, and Saturday, January 1 at 9am ET/PT on Discovery. All episodes will be available on Sunday, January 2 on discovery+

(LOS ANGELES) – Welcome to THE REPAIR SHOP, a workshop of dreams where skilled restoration experts breathe new life into cherished family heirlooms. Seasons 1-3 of THE REPAIR SHOP will be available to stream in the US on discovery+ starting Wednesday, December 15 and US audiences can watch season 4 for the first-time during marathons premiering on December 24, December 25 and January 1 starting at 9 AM ET/PT on Discovery before it launches on discovery+ on Sunday, January 2. Viewers will have even more to enjoy when season 5 launches later in 2022.

From music boxes to antique typewriters to vintage electronics, furniture restorer Jay Blades and his talented team of craftsmen and women rescue and restore cherished family objects to their former glory.

Throughout THE REPAIR SHOP, item owners and their families bring in their prized possessions for the team to repair, while also sharing personal stories behind the items. Audiences will hear about a violin that helped save a Jewish woman during World War II, a vase made by Picasso contemporary Jean Lurçat, and a childhood toy that helped a chronically ill woman learn to walk. The experts lovingly and painstakingly work to restore the items to their former glory before reuniting the owners with their gleaming heirlooms often leading to a tearful and moving reveal. While this show is simple in premise, it is big in heart.

THE REPAIR SHOP was created and is produced by Ricochet and distributed by Warner Bros International Television Production. For Ricochet, Executive Producers are Rob Butterfield and Emma Walsh and Creative Director is Katy Thorogood and Managing Director is Joanna Ball. For the BBC Commissioning Editor is Carla-Maria Lawson.

